This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

It's a lot easier to view the action at the North Dakota Legislature than it used to be, thanks to technology. Legislative leaders in 2019 approved a livestreaming pilot project for two meeting rooms in the state Capitol. And they ramped up the effort the following year after the coronavirus pandemic hit. The millions of dollars that have been spent to expand livestreaming and remote technology has been well worth it. Lawmakers and watchdogs have praised the transparency, as well as the ease of access to the legislative process that eliminates travel for people far away from Bismarck. And the system has been growing in popularity. Livestream views of the 2023 Legislature have exceeded those of the 2021 session by more than one-fourth.

Down

Bird flu is back. North Dakota has its first confirmed case in 2023, in a commercial poultry flock in southeastern Dickey County. It's the state's 25th overall case during the national outbreak that began more than a year ago, and the first case in North Dakota in five months. Avian influenza doesn't appear to be going away. Nationwide it's impacted 59 million birds. That's led to issues such as sharp increases in egg prices for consumers. It's also impacting wildlife -- particularly in North Dakota. There have been 311 confirmed bird flu cases in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state -- sixth-most in the nation.

Up

North Dakotans embrace country music duo Tigirlily Gold as one of their own and take great pride in the accomplishments of Hazen sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, even six years after they moved to Nashville. And there have been many highlights in recent years. Their song "Somebody Does" was a No. 1 hit on iTunes in February 2021, the year they signed with Monument Records. And now they've been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. It's country music's grandest stage, and they're on the bill with one of the industry's biggest stars -- Carrie Underwood. There are undoubtedly many more accomplishments to come. Tigirlily Gold is making North Dakota proud.

Down

It's disappointing that Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1254, which bans gender-affirming health care for minors. The bill makes it a Class B felony for doctors to perform sex-reassignment surgeries of minors. During discussion of the bill, doctors told lawmakers they don't perform sex-reassignment surgeries on minors. The legislation also makes it a Class A misdemeanor for doctors to prescribe hormone treatment or puberty blockers to transgender minors. Medical professionals have said gender-affirming care saves lives, and LGBTQ advocates point out that transgender youth are already at high risk for suicide and mental health issues. Burgum did not address in a statement on the bill why he supports banning hormone treatment or puberty blockers, and his spokesman declined to comment when asked by the media.