Tribune editorial: Little choice but to boost Crime Lab pay

North Dakota is discovering the rising cost of fighting crime. It’s not because of the losses incurred, but the need to pay the State Crime Lab staff more. Much more.

In a Monday story, Tribune reporter Jack Dura explained the lab has lost eight of 23 employees in the last two years. One North Dakota worker took a job in Georgia that paid $30,000 more. Meanwhile, two toxicology scientist finalists declined North Dakota job offers because of the pay.

The State Crime Lab forensic scientist annual salaries range from $48,000 to $85,704, which may seem like a lot to North Dakotans. Unfortunately, the market is paying more because forensic scientists are in demand.

The staff shortages mean the State Crime Lab can’t turn around evidence as quickly as in the past. Sometimes prosecutors need evidence from the lab to proceed with trials. And Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem points out the State Crime Lab can help prove the guilt of a suspect or his or her innocence.

Because of the staffing shortage, the lab eliminated its firearms and latent fingerprint divisions. The South Dakota lab was doing the analyses for North Dakota until it became overwhelmed with work and unable to continue.

Now the State Crime Lab is looking for someone to accept the work. It potentially means an additional cost to North Dakota law enforcement agencies. The state lab doesn’t charge agencies for its work. There’s a question of who will be responsible for the costs if another party takes over the work.

Law enforcement agencies don’t budget for lab work. It’s obvious that North Dakota, law enforcement agencies or both are going to have to pay more. “It’s become a situation where it’s just not sustainable,” Stenehjem told the Senate Appropriations Committee last month.

North Dakota doesn’t have a choice but to pay more. Whether it’s outsourcing the work or paying staff more, the costs are going to rise. Stenehjem asked the Legislature to use $537,000 of leftover Consumer Protection Refund Fund money to increase lab salaries. That’s only a temporary solution.

Stenehjem has also been working with two area universities with science programs in an effort to recruit graduates. It’s not likely grads will take a lot less to stay close to home. The state will have to sweeten the pot.

The Tribune editorial board believes the Legislature needs to make the State Crime Lab salaries competitive with the market. The lab also needs to bring back the firearms and latent fingerprint divisions.

It’s important the state has a fully functional lab. The lab not only processes the evidence, its staff provide expert testimony at trials. If the work is done elsewhere, then prosecutors will have to pay expert witnesses to provide testimony.

North Dakota will have to pay more to make sure crime doesn’t pay.

