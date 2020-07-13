Tribune editorial: Letting market decide oil cuts is right move

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
North Dakota regulators made the right decision last week not to impose production cuts on North Dakota oil production, leaving the market to decide. The move follows the lead of other oil states such as Texas and Oklahoma, and it makes sense even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous oil producers and tribal mineral owners from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation opposed the idea. And State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms noted that even when the price of oil turned negative in futures markets one day in April, North Dakota did not receive any bills for oil produced from state-owned minerals, nor did the tax commissioner receive any filings related to the volatility.
Down
Some workers in North Dakota have been unwilling to return to their jobs because of additional unemployment benefits being provided by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic. State Unemployment Insurance Director Darren Brostrom says it's not a huge problem, but it is happening. That's sad, given the strong work ethic of most North Dakotans and the need of employers to have their workers back as they reopen following shutdowns. But people unwilling to go back to work will soon be losing that enhanced unemployment check, because the program stops at the end of the month. Gov. Doug Burgum last week also issued an executive order that on July 26 reinstates previously suspended work registration and search requirements for people with coronavirus-related unemployment claims.
Up
The Common Schools Trust Fund will provide $419.3 million for K-12 public schools in the next two years, a 14.3% increase over current spending, the Department of Public Instruction announced last week. The increase comes at a time when enrollments are growing and other state revenues are taking a hit from low oil and farm commodity prices and the coronavirus pandemic. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the increase in payments from the fund should “cushion” potential impact on state aid to schools. The Common Schools Trust Fund includes revenue from state trust lands, including energy taxes, lease and royalty payments, and leasing of agricultural land. The fund has provided $991.5 million for North Dakota public education over the past eight years.
Down
The company that made about one-fifth of the pull tab machines in North Dakota is accused of using pirated software, prompting Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to suspend the company’s gambling license. Powerhouse Gaming Inc. of California failed to show it had purchased a software license for each pull tab device in the state. He also ordered the machines be immediately disabled. An investigation showed Powerhouse improperly installed a “software hack that violates copyright laws,” Stenehjem’s office says. Powerhouse has about 489 machines in operation in North Dakota, out of the state’s total 2,500 pull tab machines.
Up
North Dakota’s spring pheasant count is giving hunters reason for optimism after the worst season in decades last fall amid horrific weather. The spring population estimate is up 15% from last year, according to the state Game and Fish Department. And the largest increase was in the southwest, which generally is considered the state's main pheasant hunting region. A summer pheasant brood survey that begins later this month will give a better indication of what hunters can expect in the fall. But the spring crowing count survey provides some hope.
