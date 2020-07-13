Tribune editorial: Letting market decide oil cuts is right move

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota regulators made the right decision last week not to impose production cuts on North Dakota oil production, leaving the market to decide. The move follows the lead of other oil states such as Texas and Oklahoma, and it makes sense even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous oil producers and tribal mineral owners from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation opposed the idea. And State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms noted that even when the price of oil turned negative in futures markets one day in April, North Dakota did not receive any bills for oil produced from state-owned minerals, nor did the tax commissioner receive any filings related to the volatility.

Down