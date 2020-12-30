Tribune editorial: Lessons from 2020 can help us during 2021

This year’s lessons have often been painful, but they have also offered insights into what’s most valuable to us.

The need for family and friends, the importance of contact and the desire to touch or hug loved ones. The responsibility we all have to follow simple procedures to protect ourselves and others.

Daily activities we took for granted such as going to a movie, dining at a restaurant or attending sports come with strings attached. This year has changed people in ways we don’t realize yet.

It can be as drastic as not knowing where you will get your next meal or how you will pay your rent. It could be something irreplaceable such as losing a loved one or friend to COVID-19. Or you may have decided to rearrange your life’s priorities.

The entire world has been tested by the pandemic. How we perform in the coming months will determine our future. The Tribune editorial board hopes individuals help each other and nations help other nations.

It will take little acts of kindness to international efforts to make 2021 a better year. For those who believe they can go about their lives without adjusting, they are living under false hopes.

There’s a lot to be learned from 2020, and if we apply those lessons there’s a good chance 2021 will be a better year.

