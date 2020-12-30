Tribune editorial: Lessons from 2020 can help us during 2021

There probably hasn’t been a year since 2001 that people so badly wanted to end as 2020. The 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 resulted in mass deaths and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The coronavirus dominated 2020, but there were needless deaths that sparked demonstrations for racial justice and a bitter presidential race that continues to divide the nation.
At times it seemed like nothing positive would occur this year. In Saturday’s Bismarck Tribune there was a special Year in Review that recapped major events in 2020. It was indeed bleak throughout the year.
Yet, as a nation we withstood the onslaught of a pandemic, natural disasters, persistent racism and a prolonged election. While these problems persist, so do our efforts to overcome them.
Vaccines are being distributed to fight the coronavirus, there’s a renewed sense of urgency to deal with racism, a growing realization of the threats to our climate and our government continues to function in the aftermath of a contentious election.
Unfortunately, 2021 will be another challenging year. It likely will be summer before vaccinations for COVID-19 become widespread. That means we must still wear masks, social distance and observe other safety protocols. We must expect restrictions on businesses to continue into the new year.
If we don’t remain diligent we can expect an increase in cases and more deaths. The experiences of 2020 should teach us how to function more safely in 2021 until COVID-19 is under control.
This year’s lessons have often been painful, but they have also offered insights into what’s most valuable to us.
The need for family and friends, the importance of contact and the desire to touch or hug loved ones. The responsibility we all have to follow simple procedures to protect ourselves and others.
Daily activities we took for granted such as going to a movie, dining at a restaurant or attending sports come with strings attached. This year has changed people in ways we don’t realize yet.
It can be as drastic as not knowing where you will get your next meal or how you will pay your rent. It could be something irreplaceable such as losing a loved one or friend to COVID-19. Or you may have decided to rearrange your life’s priorities.
The entire world has been tested by the pandemic. How we perform in the coming months will determine our future. The Tribune editorial board hopes individuals help each other and nations help other nations.
It will take little acts of kindness to international efforts to make 2021 a better year. For those who believe they can go about their lives without adjusting, they are living under false hopes.
There’s a lot to be learned from 2020, and if we apply those lessons there’s a good chance 2021 will be a better year.