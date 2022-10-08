Tribune editorial: Legislature to set bar high in workplace

The Legislature should approve the update to its workplace harassment policy.

When the House voted during the last session to expel Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, it proved to be a learning experience. The harassment policy hadn’t been tested and there were complaints about how Simons’ case was handled. Simons argued he wasn’t given due process.

Simons was accused of workplace and sexual harassment of legislators, legislative staff and interns. Some Republican districts were upset by the vote and censured their legislators for expelling him.

Among the changes approved last week by legislative leaders are additional training for the floor leaders who act as contact persons handling complaints. The changes make sure retaliation will be a focus of lawmakers’ training so those filing complaints aren’t targeted.

The contact persons are the House and Senate majority and minority leaders, House speaker and Senate president pro tempore. Under the changes they will receive separate, additional classes and training sessions regarding receiving and investigating complaints.

The House speaker and Senate president pro tempore are designated as contacts if the House or Senate majority or minority leader is the subject of a complaint.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee voted unanimously last week to advance the changes to the Legislative Management, which meets in November. The changes go next to the House and Senate for a vote during the Legislature’s December organizational session. During the December session legislators will receive harassment training.

The policy, originally adopted in 2018, applies to legislators, legislative employees, members of the media, lobbyists and other people involved in the legislative process. If a contact person receives a complaint they then complete intake requirements and the complaint is referred to an appointed five-member review panel of legislators. The panel can investigate or hand it off to an outside investigator.

The investigation can take no more than 75 days. Depending on when a complaint is received during the legislative session, the 75-day window can be tight. If a violation is confirmed the remedies include referral for criminal prosecution or expulsion. The policy also prohibits and penalizes retaliation against those involved.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who’s retiring, was right when he said the Legislature is setting an example for the state and should be held to a higher standard. It makes sense to include the news media and staff under the policy.

Retaliation receives special attention under the policy because legislators discovered a reluctance, especially among staff, to file a complaint out of fear of the repercussions. Because the Legislature meets for a limited number of the days the sessions can be tense at times. That’s no excuse for bad behavior.

Hopefully, the policy changes will ease the concerns and those at the Legislature won’t be afraid to file a complaint. Better yet, everyone takes the policy seriously and behaves appropriately. Everyone just wants to be treated respectfully. That’s not a lot to ask.