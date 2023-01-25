Tribune editorial: Legislature should reject banning books

Two bills before the Legislature would ban books in an effort to protect youth. Unfortunately, censorship has always operated under the guise that it’s being done to protect society.

The bills target public libraries and other institutions, but once the door opens to censorship it can spread like wildfire. The Tribune editorial board believes both bills, as written, should be rejected.

House Bill 1205, sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, would ban libraries from maintaining or promoting books with visual depictions of “explicit sexual material.”

Under the bill, the public could ask libraries to remove materials in violation, and libraries would have 30 days to remove the items. Libraries would have to develop a policy for ensuring age-appropriate book collections, for evaluating requests for removing materials, and for reviewing collections to ensure there is no sexually explicit material.

Senate Bill 2123, sponsored by Sen. Todd Beard, R-Williston, creates a Class B misdemeanor charge for displaying materials with depictions or written descriptions of nudity “in manner to exploit sex, lust, or perversion” in places frequented by minors. The bill provides for a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The bill removes an exception in the state’s obscenity law for schools, colleges, universities, museums, public libraries and art galleries.

In 1964, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously answered the question about his test for obscenity by saying, “I know it when I see it.”

Actually, not everyone sees the same thing on a page. Some people have a low tolerance level and find pornography in many places. Under Lefor’s bill, libraries could be deluged with complaints, many frivolous.

How do we define a “manner to exploit sex, lust, or perversion”? Again, it’s subjective and would open the gates to a wide range of complaints, many without merit.

What happened to the responsibility of parents monitoring what their children read? The Tribune doesn’t believe it’s the job of the state to decide what various age groups are allowed to read.

Lefor’s bill provides exceptions for works of art and educational materials, but even some of these works could face challenges.

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Director Christine Kujawa was right when she argued the bills open the door to “unintended consequences and room for interpretation.” That’s what censors have counted on over the years -- a loose definition that allows them free rein.

The North Dakota Library Association issued a statement condemning censorship and “any effort to coerce belief, suppress opinion or punish those whose expression does not conform to what is deemed to be orthodox ...”

That sums up the ultimate impact of these two bills.

The Tribune has no doubt that Lefor and Beard are sincere in their beliefs, but they are misguided.

It’s possible that libraries could set up certain areas where books that draw complaints could be checked out with parental approval. Though, as Kujawa points out, the Bismarck library deals with thousands of books and digital items. It wouldn’t be easy, maybe not feasible.

Book bans can lead to some regrettable actions. In 1973, the Drake School Board decided that Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five” was profane and had 32 paperback copies of the book burned in the school furnace. That’s the drastic result of book bans, and it brought national derision on the state.

The Legislature should reject efforts to ban books.