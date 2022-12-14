Tribune editorial: Legislature should pass prison plan

The Legislature should approve Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposal for a new women’s prison on the Youth Correctional Center grounds in Mandan. The present facility in New England doesn’t provide adequate services.

The Women’s Correctional Center in New England was established in 2003 in an old school. As Burgum pointed out to the Tribune editorial board last week, the school wasn’t designed as a prison. Despite remodeling it lacks the functionality of a prison. It also doesn’t provide all the services that men receive in the Bismarck prison.

Its location makes it difficult for relatives and others to visit inmates. Health services aren’t readily accessible for inmates. There are workforce issues — it’s difficult to find qualified staff in the area.

The New England facility can house up to 126 prisoners and has dormitory-style living quarters, not separate rooms or cells.

Most of the prisoners have addiction issues, according to the governor, which makes accessible treatment services essential. Relocating the facility to Mandan would resolve these issues. It would be in the central part of the state, making it easier for people to visit. It would have better access to medical and mental health care.

When Burgum first proposed replacing the New England facility in 2018 it created an uproar. Some were upset he was proposing taking a facility away from a smaller community. The initial effort for a new prison failed, but it appears support might be growing for the proposal. During his budget address last week, Burgum’s remarks on the women’s prison was one of the items that drew applause.

It’s not unusual for a major project to take two or three legislative sessions before winning approval. Plus, this session will have a lot of new members who may be more receptive to the proposal.

The new prison, if approved, will be designed based on concepts used in Norway. The country puts its focus on rehabilitation over punishment. Burgum quoted the goal of creating “better citizens, not better prisoners.”

This won’t be a luxury hotel, but it will be a facility that can help the women deal with addiction and mental health issues. It will be better equipped to provide job skills training.

The North Dakota Department of Corrections contracts to use the old school in New England. The department hopes to find another use for the old school and contract to use it. If everything goes to plan there still will be jobs associated with the old school.

The Legislature needs to approve the new facility for women. If not, the state could eventually face a legal challenge over the quality of services provided.

More importantly, a new prison will improve the ability to rehabilitate the prisoners so they can be a benefit to their communities.