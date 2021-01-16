Tribune editorial: Legislature should change seat belt law

When most people get into a vehicle they instinctively click on their seat belt. It’s a habit many developed from when they started riding in a vehicle, and they don’t think about it being the law.
It is the law, but a secondary enforcement provision, which means North Dakota law enforcement officers must notice another violation before stopping a motorist. The state does allow drivers under 18 to be stopped if they aren’t wearing a seat belt.
Senate Bill 2121 would change the law so there’s primary enforcement. Under the change, officers wouldn’t need another excuse to stop someone for not wearing a seat belt. A violation would result in a $50 fine.
The Tribune editorial board believes the change is overdue. Seat belts save lives and reduce injuries. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has found that not wearing a seat belt contributes to fatalities. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in an accident by 45%, according to a 2015 study. Every 11 days in 2019 an unbelted occupant died in a North Dakota crash.
A DOT study last year found that 80% of drivers statewide used seat belts and 88% of passengers buckled up. Overall, in the east region there was 85% usage and in the west it was 78%. Women in North Dakota are more likely than men to wear seat belts -- 88% compared to 77%, according to the study.
The study couldn’t tell us if women are smarter or men were betrayed by false pride. Either way, the state falls below the national rate of seat belt usage.
The national use rate for seat belts in 2019 was 91%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Seat belts were credited with saving nearly 15,000 lives in 2017.
The Tribune believes the data proves that seat belts save lives and reduce injuries. It makes sense to buckle up, and it makes sense to give officers the authority to enforce the law without witnessing another traffic violation.
North Dakotans have a history of fighting seat belt legislation. It’s seen as encroaching on freedom and personal choice. The first attempt at legislation in 1989 was repealed in a referendum election. That law allowed officers to stop drivers if they were unbelted. The present law was passed in 1993 and survived a referral. An initiative was launched to repeal the law, but it failed in November 1994.
Changing the law to primary enforcement fits with the state’s Vision Zero efforts. Vision Zero was created in 2018 with the ultimate goal of zero deaths in crashes. It’s a challenging but noble goal, and the state has had success in reducing the number of fatalities.
However, too many North Dakotans aren’t using seat belts. Last year in a Click It or Ticket enforcement campaing from Nov. 16-29, 570 citations were issued for seat belt violations.
It’s sad because wearing a seat belt is a simple safety step. Once it becomes a habit you don’t even think about buckling up -_ it’s automatic. Some opponents argue that being restrained can contribute to deaths, but data doesn’t support that argument.
Legislators should approve Senate Bill 2121 because it will help reduce deaths and injuries. It’s not a loss of freedom; it’s a chance to live.