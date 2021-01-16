Tribune editorial: Legislature should change seat belt law

The study couldn’t tell us if women are smarter or men were betrayed by false pride. Either way, the state falls below the national rate of seat belt usage.

The national use rate for seat belts in 2019 was 91%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Seat belts were credited with saving nearly 15,000 lives in 2017.

The Tribune believes the data proves that seat belts save lives and reduce injuries. It makes sense to buckle up, and it makes sense to give officers the authority to enforce the law without witnessing another traffic violation.

North Dakotans have a history of fighting seat belt legislation. It’s seen as encroaching on freedom and personal choice. The first attempt at legislation in 1989 was repealed in a referendum election. That law allowed officers to stop drivers if they were unbelted. The present law was passed in 1993 and survived a referral. An initiative was launched to repeal the law, but it failed in November 1994.

Changing the law to primary enforcement fits with the state’s Vision Zero efforts. Vision Zero was created in 2018 with the ultimate goal of zero deaths in crashes. It’s a challenging but noble goal, and the state has had success in reducing the number of fatalities.