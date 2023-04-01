The North Dakota Senate missed an opportunity this week to do something to help schoolchildren when it rejected a bill to expand a free lunch program, though it might get another chance to do the right thing.

Some of the comments against House Bill 1491 were callous. The bill was defeated by one vote, 23-24, on Monday, and an attempt to revive it failed on Tuesday, 20-27.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, would have dedicated $6 million over the next two years to cover K-12 students’ lunch costs if their family income is less than double the federal poverty level.

Hager originally proposed providing free lunches to all K-12 students at a cost of nearly $90 million in state funds. The House amended the bill reducing its cost and how many families would qualify. Under the amended bill, families of four with incomes at or below $60,000 would have qualified.

The Tribune editorial board supported the bill in its original form and also backed the amended bill. Some of the comments against the bill were disturbing.

“I can understand kids going hungry, but is that really the problem of the school district? Is that the problem of the state of North Dakota?" Sen. Mike Wobbema, R-Valley City, said during the debate. He added, “It’s really the problem of parents being negligent with their kids.”

The Tribune believes it is a problem for school districts and the state to tackle. Yes, schools don’t refuse to serve students whose families haven’t paid the school lunch tab. It would make it easier for school districts if the state paid for more school lunches.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, argued “... this is a personal responsibility issue and not a starvation issue of children.” Unfortunately, some families struggle to pay all their bills. It doesn’t mean they don’t work and try to do the best for their children.

Conservatives in the Legislature have pushed numerous bills they say will benefit and protect children. Many of the bills seem more intent on pushing an agenda than really helping children.

A bill advancing in the Legislature would provide $24 million to help parents pay for sending their children to a private school. The Tribune believes it’s more important to pay for school lunches than pay tuition to private schools that can be selective on who they accept.

Funding school lunches has been gaining ground across the nation. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just signed a bill providing school lunches for all students. California and Maine have similar laws, with Vermont and Nevada considering legislation. Colorado voters approved a measure providing school lunches.

There’s still hope for funding North Dakota school lunches. The House on Friday narrowly approved an amendment to Senate Bill 2284 to provide $6 million for that purpose. House budget writers will consider the proposal before the full chamber votes whether to send it back to the Senate.

It makes sense for the state to pay for at least some lunches. Otherwise, school districts often have to scramble to find ways to fund the unpaid lunch bills. The state is responsible for educating children, and it should feel responsible for feeding them.

Hopefully, the Legislature will approve SB 2284 with the school lunch funding included. The mood in the Senate doesn’t bode well for the bill, but approval is the right thing to do.