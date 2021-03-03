Tribune editorial: Legislature’s wake-up call on its culture

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, should resign from the Legislature. If he doesn’t, legislators should remove him.
The Tribune editorial board believes it’s clear that his behavior disqualifies him from serving in the Legislature. His response to the allegations ring hollow -- blaming “liberals” for targeting him, saying he’s been accused of being flirtatious all his life and arguing he can’t stand thinking of being with any woman other than his wife.
In a statement Tuesday night, Simons said he has no intention of resigning. If the Legislature pursues action against him, he asks for a full hearing with an opportunity to question his accusers.
In a related statement, his attorney, Lynn Boughey of Mandan, argues a legislator can be expelled only for an action that occurs in the presence of the Legislature. Since the allegations against Simons didn’t occur in the Legislature, the only recourse is impeachment, which would require a Senate trial and the right for Simons to confront his accusers, according to Boughey.
Simons was elected to the House in 2016 and reelected last year. The Legislative Council began documenting his behavior in 2018. The file alleges a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd and threatening behavior to staff. The allegations became public last week after Simons confronted two Democratic legislators in the Capitol cafeteria and used profane language. He later apologized.
After the Legislative Council released its file on Simons, Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, revealed she moved to a seat away from Simons during the 2019 session because of comments he had made to her. Simons said he can’t recall many conversations with her.
Late last week the Republican leadership in the House asked Simons to resign -- a move supported by the state Republican Party. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, and House Caucus Chair Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, in a statement said if Simons doesn’t resign they would consider other options including expulsion. It would take a two-thirds vote of the House to remove Simons.
Democratic leadership agreed with the request for Simons to quit.
Unfortunately, a resignation or expulsion won’t wash away the problems in the Legislature. There’s a culture or at least a lack of understanding that allows these kinds of problems to fester.
Legislative leaders in 2018 adopted a workplace harassment policy that outlines a process for handling complaints. At the time the policy was being debated there were some legislators who questioned the need for a policy. The Simons case debunks those doubts. Legislators receive training on the policy in their December organizational session every two years.
Obviously, the message isn’t getting through to everyone. Republican leaders said last week that “We will also be establishing a more formal reporting process between leadership and Legislative Council that will increase awareness of instances involving legislators while also preserving victim confidentiality.”
That’s an essential step. A Legislative Council employee told the Tribune it would be difficult to bring a formal complaint forward without fear of blowback. One Legislative Council staffer said, “Some legislators think that this is not a big deal.”
It’s that kind of thinking that breeds a culture that allows unacceptable behavior to continue. The Tribune believes most legislators behave appropriately. However, some may not realize the hurt and harm that comments by a few colleagues can create.
It was no secret that people had issues with Simons. The Legislative Council director said female staff members were told they don't have to work with Simons, and O’Brien moved away from him.
Asking Simons to resign sends a message that bad conduct won’t be tolerated. Sexual harassment isn’t a new problem, but victims have been fighting back in recent years. The Legislature, and the Capitol offices, should be setting an example for the state.
There’s no excuse for anyone to be allowed to harass people over a long period of time. We need to show respect for one another and stop harassment when it occurs.