Tribune editorial: Legislature’s wake-up call on its culture

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, should resign from the Legislature. If he doesn’t, legislators should remove him.

The Tribune editorial board believes it’s clear that his behavior disqualifies him from serving in the Legislature. His response to the allegations ring hollow -- blaming “liberals” for targeting him, saying he’s been accused of being flirtatious all his life and arguing he can’t stand thinking of being with any woman other than his wife.

In a statement Tuesday night, Simons said he has no intention of resigning. If the Legislature pursues action against him, he asks for a full hearing with an opportunity to question his accusers.

In a related statement, his attorney, Lynn Boughey of Mandan, argues a legislator can be expelled only for an action that occurs in the presence of the Legislature. Since the allegations against Simons didn’t occur in the Legislature, the only recourse is impeachment, which would require a Senate trial and the right for Simons to confront his accusers, according to Boughey.