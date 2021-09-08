Tribune editorial: Legislature needs to try subdistricts

There are a number of reasons older white men have been in a large majority. They tend to be established in their careers or retired which gives them the financial means and time to spend four months every two years in Bismarck. How legislative districts are configured plays a role.

When redistricting, an attempt is made to keep each district with approximately the same number of residents. This year, the goal is for 16,576 residents in each district with the population divided into 47 districts.

If tribal nations are in districts that include non-reservation residents, it reduces the opportunity of Native candidates getting elected. If tribal nations get subdistricts or are the majority in subdistricts, it increases the odds of Native Americans getting elected. The end result could be tribal nations more fairly represented at the Legislature.

Subdistricts also could boost the representation of rural areas in the Legislature. They wouldn’t give tribal nations or rural areas majority clout, just a more equal voice.

With North Dakota voting heavily Republican, there should be no gerrymandering. The Republican Party is in no danger of losing its majority status. The most interesting political fights are within the Republican Party, not with the Democratic-NPL.

If the redistricting committee and the Legislature truly want to create equality in legislative districts, then subdistricts should be tried. If it isn’t successful, the districts can revert to the original districts for the House races. The Legislature should try something different -- it could result in a number of dividends.

