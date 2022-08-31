Tribune editorial: Legislature needs to act on tax relief

Gov. Doug Burgum announced a plan last week to eliminate state income taxes for lower-earning North Dakotans and reduce them for higher earners to a small flat tax. Democratic-NPL legislators countered that taxpayers are more concerned with property taxes than the income tax.

Burgum’s plan, which has support from a number of legislators, should receive a thorough hearing in the upcoming legislative session that starts in January. Lawmakers might have the opportunity to debate property taxes, as Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, plans a bill offering property tax relief. Potter must win in the November election to serve in the 2023 session, however.

The governor argues the time is ripe for tax relief. The state’s financial reserves are in excellent shape and far ahead of forecasts because of strong oil prices, steady production and available federal coronavirus relief funds.

The governor’s plan would eliminate the income tax for about 60% of the state’s taxpayers or about 388,000 people. Those are North Dakotans with an adjusted gross income of $54,725 or less. Those with higher incomes would pay a flat 1.5% tax. At present, the state has five income tax brackets, with a top rate of 2.9%.

Potter’s plan would provide relief through a refundable tax credit in the amount of 10% of property taxes or mobile home taxes. The credit can’t exceed $1,000 for a married couple filing a joint return or $500 for a single taxpayer or $500 for each spouse filing a separate return.

Property taxes have drawn the wrath of North Dakotans for a number of years. In June of 2012 a measure was placed on the ballot to eliminate property taxes. State and local officials were alarmed by Measure 2, arguing if passed it would could off property tax revenue without a replacement.

The measure was crushed, with 76.5% of voters rejecting it.

Recently, the Legislature did provide a $350 income tax credit for each North Dakota resident filing a return for 2021 and 2022. While it wasn’t the bill that Burgum wanted, he signed it.

Over the years the Legislature has been cautious about providing tax relief. Lawmakers are required to approve a balanced budget and have seen robust years turn sour, thus the reluctance for long-term relief. The Tribune editorial board believes they have been too reluctant to act.

Burgum’s and Potter’s plans provide the Legislature with a good starting point. There are likely to be other proposals by the time the session begins in January. The proposals deserve close scrutiny and shouldn’t be judged on the political affiliation of the sponsors.

The state’s general fund is expected to have an ending balance of $684 million when the current budget cycle ends in June 2023. That points to the ability of the Legislature to provide taxpayers with a break.

A bipartisan effort at tax relief would benefit the state in may ways. It’s time to get it done.