Tribune editorial: Legislature needs to act on child care

Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposal for child care deserves serious consideration by the Legislature. It’s in draft form so many of the details haven’t been made public.

Child care can be expensive and difficult to find in North Dakota. Burgum was right last week when announcing his plan that the lack of available and affordable child care contributes to workforce shortages.

For some low-wage earners it makes as much sense to stay home than go to work. In Burleigh County, the annual cost of care for a child up to 17 months of age averages $10,579 with a high of $13,138, according to Child Care Aware of North Dakota. As a child gets older the cost of care declines somewhat.

The state has an economic interest in helping create more child care at an affordable cost. Burgum argues it will help the state recruit and retain companies in the state.

The governor did release some details of the plan being developed. North Dakota would tap up to $80 million in state savings in the next two years under the bill. It also includes a child care tax credit for low- to middle-income families, expansion of child care assistance and matching money for businesses that offer their employees child care.

Burgum outlined the proposal at a Fargo press conference with some Republican legislators in attendance to support it. Some Democratic-NPL lawmakers expressed support for it, noting that in the past Republicans have failed to support child care legislation.

At the moment the state’s financial reserves are strong and can handle the $80 million Burgum proposes to spend. Some conservative Republicans will question the sustainability of the plan. They also will remind their colleagues that the oil market can take some surprising downturns, putting the squeeze on state revenues.

However, the Tribune editorial board believes child care assistance is overdue. Burgum cited statistics to support the need for legislation. There are more than 64,000 children under the age of 5 in some 45,000 households across the state.

North Dakota has more than 800 licensed child care providers employing more than 6,000 people. But the providers can’t keep up with the demand. Companies considering locating in the state often have child care high on their lists of needs.

The general outline of Burgum’s proposal seem sound. Legislators no doubt have ideas of their own and will want to tinker with the governor's plan. If members of both parties support it, there should be an opportunity to develop a workable compromise. There must be a way to make it sustainable.

It’s time the Legislature acted on child care. Burgum is taking a good first step.