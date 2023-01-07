Tribune editorial: Legislature increasingly accessible

The Legislature has become more accessible to the public, which is one of the positives to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislators were already taking steps to livestream committee meetings and floor sessions, but the pandemic spurred them to speed up the process.

This session every committee meeting and floor session will be livestreamed at video.ndlegis.gov.

Members of the public won’t have to worry about traveling to Bismarck in good or bad weather. People can watch the action and participate from home. The public can submit written testimony through the Legislature’s website at ndlegis.gov. They will be able to register to testify remotely, though committee chairs will be able to determine whether to prioritize in-person testimony.

This increases transparency at the Legislature. It will save people money since they won’t have to spend on gas or pay for meals or hotel stays. It may not be the same as attending in person, but it’s an opportunity to follow the legislative session more closely.

In addition, the livestreaming will offer closed captioning for all meetings and the ability to word-search the closed captions.

The pandemic showed us it was possible not just to work remotely, but to attend meetings and events remotely. Legislators deserve credit for opening more doors to the public, and people should enter.

Not everyone can watch on a daily basis, but they can pick what’s important to them and try to schedule the time to watch. They also can go back to watch meetings or floor sessions.

There’s also a process for contacting legislators through email or telephone messages. Messages can be left with the legislative phone message center at 1-888-NDLEGIS (635-3447) or 701-328-3373 for local callers.

There are guidelines the public is asked to follow when contacting a legislator.

1) Your purpose should be addressed in the subject line, the first paragraph or at the start of the phone call. Identify what legislation you are concerned about by listing the bill number.

2) Be specific and include key information using examples to support your position.

3) Address only one issue in each contact and keep your contact brief and on topic.

Legislators’ emails are their first name’s initial followed by their last name and then @ndlegis.gov. Everything is lowercase. For example, Senate Majority Leader David Hogue’s email is: dhogue@ndlegis.gov.

For those who want to make a personal visit, the Capitol building is more accessible. Before the session started improvements were made to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Among the changes are three family restrooms, electric doors to meeting rooms that accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, new handrails on ramps, Braille added to signage, and bigger doors. More improvements are planned in the future.

Remote access to meetings and floor sessions along with the physical changes to the Capitol give the public the ability to play a bigger role in the Legislature and state government. The Tribune editorial board encourages the public to make use of these opportunities.

A better-informed public can result in better government.