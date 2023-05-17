State Auditor Josh Gallion’s time in office has certainly had highs and lows. His first audits drew praise for their findings, but he was soon being criticized by legislators for how he publicized the audits before briefing the Legislature or explaining the findings to the entity audited.

Gallion’s conflicts with the Legislature and some of the entities he audited came to a head this session. It didn’t help his cause when newspapers in the state published an op-ed by Gallion in which he referred to “corrupt government officials.” He later said he regretted the op-ed.

The Tribune Editorial Board appreciates the effort Gallion puts into audits and his desire to fix problems. But the board agrees he’s gone too far at times with quickly publishing audit findings and with the high fees he’s charged.

A number of bills were introduced to bring his office more under the control of the Legislature. When the session ended, Gallion and legislators put a positive spin on the bills that were passed. Gallion said some of the legislation will result in savings for those involved in audits.

Senate Bill 2015 provides $500,000 for a performance audit of the auditor’s office. A performance audit is the type that Gallion’s office typically performs. The audit will look at the efficiency and effectiveness of the auditor's office.

The auditor’s office is regularly audited by the Legislature and the National State Auditors Association.

House Bill 1508 will require the state auditor to report quarterly to the Legislature’s Audit Review Committee about his communication processes with audited entities, billing practices, information on completed audits, and audit schedule.

Quarterly reports seem a little too much to the Tribune. Reporting to the Legislature was a common theme during the session. There were efforts to have librarians file reports on books with the Legislature, and several similar requests. A very authoritarian approach, almost like Big Brother looking over your shoulder.

It’s fine for the Legislature to provide oversight, but it can go too far.

Senate Bill 2004 includes $11,000 for reimbursing the Gwinner Rural Fire Protection District for the cost of an audit. The Gwinner fire department and the Killdeer Area Ambulance had complained about the high fees charged for audits. Legislators questioned the fees, and Senate Bill 2180 raises the dollar threshold of a local government’s revenues that requires a full audit from $750,000 to $2 million.

The bill also ends the requirement that the auditor’s office must conduct an audit if petitioned. The bill makes it optional.

The Tribune hopes these bills result in a smoother relationship between the auditor’s office, the Legislature and audited entities. It’s going to take some work from all parties involved.

Since being elected Gallion has taken an aggressive approach to his job. The Legislature has become increasingly interested in controlling all facets of government. It’s likely Gallion and the Legislature will clash again in the future.

Gallion can improve his way of doing business by improving communication, not grandstanding with the results of audits and working closely with the entities his office audits. If he does these things and the Legislature doesn’t try to get overly involved, then everyone will benefit.