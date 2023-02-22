There’s an authoritarian trend to this legislative session, which ultimately will threaten North Dakotans’ individual freedoms.

Bills being considered by the Legislature would ban books and threaten librarians with criminal penalties; stop colleges and universities from requiring or promoting COVID-19 vaccines; and make life harder for transgender people.

While sponsors may have good intentions such as protecting youth, the overall impact of the bills could be chilling. They are vague and open to interpretation, discount professional advice, discourage workers from coming to North Dakota and drive away health professionals.

House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2360, both of which have passed their respective chambers, would remove books from schools and public libraries that are considered to contain “explicit sexual material.” What’s considered explicit will be interpreted differently by people, leaving librarians in a tough spot when deciding what books to remove.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, argued SB 2360 isn’t censorship because it’s intended to protect minors. When you remove books from a library so adults also can’t check them out, it’s censorship.

Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan, the sponsor of SB 2360, said schools and libraries are “safe zones for activists” who “disseminate their doctrine on perversion on minors.” Instead of making wild accusations, Boehm needs to cite the schools and libraries he’s referring to. The Tribune editorial board isn’t aware of any schools or libraries that are hotbeds of perversion.

What will prevent legislators from targeting bookstores next? Instead of banning books, libraries should be asked to place controversial books in locations where children can go only with their parents.

House Bill 1200 would prohibit colleges and universities from requiring or promoting COVID-19 vaccines for students. This would imply that a health professional on campus couldn’t recommend the vaccine to a student patient. It might not be the intent of the bill, but it likely will be the bill’s impact.

The House has approved bills to restrict transgender girls and women athletes in North Dakota K-12 and college sports. Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed a similar bill after the 2021 session, but this House vote was veto-proof. It’s likely the Senate vote will be enough to beat a veto.

Both the North Dakota High School Activities Association and the NCAA have policies on transgender athletes, but that’s not good enough for the Legislature. The bills are among numerous measures targeting transgender people, an effort to marginalize them in society.

The common thread of these bills is that they want to regulate our daily lives. Lawmakers cloak the intent of the bills under the guise of protecting youth, shielding us from controversial topics and limiting health mandates.

Ultimately, they will leave librarians, medical professionals, higher education faculty and transgender people in limbo, not knowing when they will be targeted again.