Tribune editorial: Legislators need to nix free meal bill

North Dakotans tend to be proud of the state's citizen Legislature. Being a lawmaker is not a full-time job but public service that requires a lot of work.
The average lawmaker compensation, including salary and health benefits, was about $41,500 in 2019 and $13,500 in 2018, according to data provided by Legislative Council. That compensation does not include mileage or housing reimbursements.
Legislators know when they run for office what rules govern them if they win. Unless they are retired, they know they will be away from their jobs from early January until sometime in April. It can be a financial burden for some, but they know coming in what sacrifices they must make.
Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, thinks voters are expecting too much from legislators. In 2018 voters approved a sweeping ethics measure opposed by many Republicans. The measure slapped restrictions on lobbyists and limited what legislators could accept from lobbyists and the public.
Until the measure passed, lobbyists wined and dined legislators. It was possible to get free lunches and dinners on a regular basis. Those meals went out the window with the passage of the measure.
There’s no longer a free lunch or dinner, but some legislators want to change that.
Kempenich is a co-sponsor of House Bill 1424 that would pay for the meals of legislators who live outside Bismarck. The estimated two-year cost of the bill is $424,000, or $3,340 for each of the 127 legislators who qualifies. A similar bill failed in the last legislative session.
The other sponsors are Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley; Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo; Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks; Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks; and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.
The Tribune editorial board believes it’s a bad bill and should be rejected quickly.
Most jobs don’t provide free meals to employees, and people don’t expect the perk. Legislators are paid enough to afford meals. Some pack lunches like many voters who elected them. If a legislator likes to eat out, he or she should budget for it.
One of the goals of the ethics measure was to remove potential conflicts of interest. The free meals were seen as a means to sway legislators. The complaints over the loss of free food indicates the meals could have had some influence. If nothing else, some legislators became too dependent on free meals.
It gave an advantage to lobbyists that ordinary citizens lacked when they talked to legislators about an issue.
Kempenich complained to The Associated Press that free meals went from “steak and lobster to finger food.” He said he often relies on inexpensive canned food for his meals. Unfortunately for Kempenich, most voters aren’t going to feel sorry for him.
One of the drawbacks of a citizen Legislature is that many people can’t afford to leave their jobs to serve. So the Legislature becomes dominated by older, successful people or retirees. However, North Dakotans haven’t shown any desire for a full-time Legislature.
Legislators are compensated enough to afford meals. If legislative staff and interns find ways to pay for meals, so can legislators. House Bill 1424 is an attempt to manipulate the system.