Tribune editorial: Legislators need to nix free meal bill

North Dakotans tend to be proud of the state's citizen Legislature. Being a lawmaker is not a full-time job but public service that requires a lot of work.

The average lawmaker compensation, including salary and health benefits, was about $41,500 in 2019 and $13,500 in 2018, according to data provided by Legislative Council. That compensation does not include mileage or housing reimbursements.

Legislators know when they run for office what rules govern them if they win. Unless they are retired, they know they will be away from their jobs from early January until sometime in April. It can be a financial burden for some, but they know coming in what sacrifices they must make.

Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, thinks voters are expecting too much from legislators. In 2018 voters approved a sweeping ethics measure opposed by many Republicans. The measure slapped restrictions on lobbyists and limited what legislators could accept from lobbyists and the public.

Until the measure passed, lobbyists wined and dined legislators. It was possible to get free lunches and dinners on a regular basis. Those meals went out the window with the passage of the measure.

There’s no longer a free lunch or dinner, but some legislators want to change that.