Tribune editorial: Legislators must stick to short agenda

When the Legislature meets next month it needs to limit its action to the bare essentials. Whether legislators reconvene or Gov. Doug Burgum calls a special session, they should act quickly.

Legislators know the two key tasks that must be accomplished: approval of a redistricting plan and allocation of federal coronavirus relief aid. Both will take some time and need to get done.

The Legislative Council reported that more than two dozen bills have been submitted for the session scheduled to start Nov. 8. The sponsors and content of the bills won’t be released until they are approved for introduction, which won’t happen until shortly before the session. The Tribune hopes most of the bills will be rejected.

Next month’s gathering shouldn’t be allowed to turn into another regular session. Those sessions occur every two years and are limited to 80 days. Legislators will have four days left from this year’s regular session to use unless Burgum calls a special session.

Legislators will have to work fast to deal with redistricting and federal relief funds in four days. It can be done if they come to Bismarck prepared.

The Associated Press reported many of the proposed bills come from members of the Bastiat Caucus, a group of more conservative legislators. Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who leads the caucus, said many of the bills are intended to prevent vaccine mandates in the state.

There’s no need for the Legislature to delve into the pandemic controversy. It had an opportunity to do so earlier this year and did pass some legislation related to mandates. There are a few mandates in the state, most notable being vaccination requirements by hospitals and clinics. Some health facilities have previously required staff to get a variety of vaccinations.

The issues were debated earlier this year, and a limited session isn’t the time to rehash it. Anyone who has been traveling around the state knows most residents are going about their daily lives maskless and with few restrictions in place.

There’s a cost to taxpayers when legislators come to Bismarck, and the longer they stay the more expensive it gets. Legislators are paid $189 daily while in session, according to the Associated Press. Each day of a special session or a reconvened session costs taxpayers about $64,000.

If legislators are truly concerned about spending and the state’s budget, they will limit their time at the Capitol. The Legislature needs to take care of redistricting and the federal relief funds, and leave the pet projects for 2023.

