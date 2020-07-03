Tribune editorial: Legislators must focus on public access

It’s wise of legislators to prepare for a 2021 legislative session impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Transparency needs to be at the forefront of plans to rely on at least some remote hearings and floor sessions.
While the Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe it’s necessary to call a special session at the moment, we do feel it’s likely COVID-19 will be present in six months. No one knows if there will be a vaccine or new treatments available at that time. So it makes sense to have a plan in place for the worst-case scenario.
Many legislators are older and have underlying conditions which mean they fit the vulnerable categories for the coronavirus. The same is true for staff hired for the session, lobbyists and members of the public who want to testify. Plus, there are the employees at the Capitol who would come into contact with the influx of people.
Steps are already being taken to establish procedures for daily cleanings at the Capitol. Funds from the federal CARES act are being used to sanitize common surfaces and have touchless fixtures installed. Other safety steps are being explored.
There are questions about the legal justification for a remote session, how to meet quorum and open meeting requirements and how to conduct remote roll calls and votes. Whether the constitution’s allowance for legislative flexibility in emergencies applies to a pandemic isn’t clear.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, wants a special session to place a measure on the 2020 ballot to clarify the issue. Others favor waiting for a 2022 ballot measure. The Tribune believes legislators should seek an attorney general’s opinion before deciding on a ballot issue.
Legislators are using CARES money to upgrade House and Senate voting tally boards and enabling remote voting. In May, funds were approved to expand livestreaming and remote capabilities in committee rooms.
It’s doubtful anyone would argue a remote session would be better than a “normal session” where everyone could attend. Not all members of the public will have the technology or ability to tap into a special session. It will make access to legislators, state officials and lobbyists more difficult.
We also must guard against violations of the open meeting laws, intended or not. Violations have occurred in the past, and a remote session might increase the temptation to fudge on the law. Legislative leaders need to stress transparency. The public needs to know if they can’t walk in the doors and stroll the halls that they aren’t being left out of the decision-making process.
It will be clunky to hold a remote session and hopefully it won’t be necessary. The plans for cleaning and sanitizing the Capitol sound good. If other options are available they should be explored. While some would object, a mask requirement should be adopted for everyone except those with medical issues.
There are a lot of unknowns about the pandemic because no one knows how long it will last. Having a plan in place makes the most sense and legislators need to continue to fine-tune their plans for the session beginning in January.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!