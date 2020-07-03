Tribune editorial: Legislators must focus on public access

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s wise of legislators to prepare for a 2021 legislative session impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Transparency needs to be at the forefront of plans to rely on at least some remote hearings and floor sessions.

While the Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe it’s necessary to call a special session at the moment, we do feel it’s likely COVID-19 will be present in six months. No one knows if there will be a vaccine or new treatments available at that time. So it makes sense to have a plan in place for the worst-case scenario.

Many legislators are older and have underlying conditions which mean they fit the vulnerable categories for the coronavirus. The same is true for staff hired for the session, lobbyists and members of the public who want to testify. Plus, there are the employees at the Capitol who would come into contact with the influx of people.

Steps are already being taken to establish procedures for daily cleanings at the Capitol. Funds from the federal CARES act are being used to sanitize common surfaces and have touchless fixtures installed. Other safety steps are being explored.