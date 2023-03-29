There’s a resolution being considered to give legislators 20 more days to meet every two years. At present, legislative sessions are limited to 80 days. The Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe legislators need more time.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, is the sponsor of House Concurrent Resolution 3020. It passed the House, 74-18. The resolution also needs a two-thirds majority vote by the Senate to pass. Days to reconvene and reconsider a governor’s veto wouldn’t count toward the limit.

Kasper argues more days are needed to provide more experience for new lawmakers because of term limits.

Term limits, which the Tribune opposed, are becoming the excuse for a number of bills. Legislators need to adjust to the voter-mandated term limits, not look for reasons to spend more time in Bismarck.

The 2021 legislative session used 76 days, and previous sessions completed business in under 80 days. Yes, there have been sessions that lasted all 80 days and ended in marathon sessions that lasted through the night.

Overall, legislative leadership has planned sessions well and often managed to keep days in reserve in case of the need for a special session. The public hasn’t shown any desire for longer sessions or annual sessions.

If someone runs and is elected to the Legislature they have the responsibility to get up to speed before the session starts. During the annual presession, legislators get training on the procedures. They can, individually, meet with the Legislative Council and do research on how the Legislature works and the rules they need to follow.

The public doesn’t expect a newly elected legislator to spend his or her first session learning the ropes. They expect their legislators to be knowledgeable and involved. Legislators weren’t given a grace period before term limits were approved, nor should they now.

If legislators are worried about having enough time to complete their work they can resolve the issue without adding days. One big step would be avoiding frivolous bills. Every session sees bills introduced that have no chance of passage or are meaningless.

Every session sees feel-good bills introduced and passed which have no real impact on the public.

Senate Bill 2229 was introduced after the efforts of a Bismarck sixth grader. The bill makes curling the official sport of North Dakota and it cruised through the Senate and House. Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill during a special ceremony at the Capital Curling Club in Bismarck.

The bill is a nice gesture, but like all bills it’s time-consuming. Every bill gets a hearing and goes to the floor of the chamber where it’s introduced. If passed it goes to the next chamber for a committee hearing and floor action. Some hearings go fast, some don’t. It all chips away at the 80-day limit.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 would have made the Winchester Model 1876 firearm the official state firearm. It passed the Senate but failed in the House after an impassioned speech by Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, describing how the gun was used to slaughter buffalo.

The Tribune doesn’t believe many people expect the state to have an official sport or gun.

Legislators need to police themselves, eliminate frivolous bills and stick to measures that actually impact the public.

If legislators believe their workload is too heavy they can reduce it. Nothing personal, but the Tribune feels the public wants them to spend less time in Bismarck, not more.