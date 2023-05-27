Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s apparent that legislative travel needs more oversight. A story by Forum News Service shows retiring and defeated legislators attended out-of-state conferences, and a previous chairman of Legislative Management approved his own travel plans.

Forum research found that since 2014 the North Dakota Legislature spent more than $45,000 to send a dozen retiring and defeated lawmakers to out-of-state conferences. Some of the legislators were members of boards and were expected to attend. Still, many took trips knowing they weren’t returning to the Legislature.

Overall, since 2013 the state spent an average of $450,000 each two-year budget cycle for legislative travel.

Former Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, served as chairman of Legislative Management for parts of eight years. As chairman he was responsible for deciding whether to approve travel requests, including his own.

He was well-traveled, with Norway, Puerto Rico, Alaska, Los Angeles, Miami and Vail, Colorado, among his destinations. Holmberg said under the law he was responsible for approving his own trips, but he always consulted with the majority leader.

While part of the law, University of North Dakota political science professor Mark Jendrysik says the practice is part of the law but still “a basic conflict of interest.”

Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who briefly served as chairman of Legislative Management, doesn’t agree with outgoing legislators attending conferences or the chairman approving his or her own travel.

Retiring or defeated legislators gave a number of reasons why the travel was reasonable. Some said they were preregistered before knowing they wouldn’t be returning to the Legislature; some said they were on boards and expected to attend; others argued they would be able to share what they learned with other legislators when they returned.

The Tribune isn’t opposed to legislators traveling, since it can be educational and benefit the state. Trips to Norway helped influence decisions involving the Department of Corrections.

There are some cases, the Tribune believes, where it may make sense to send an outgoing legislator on a trip. The legislator may have certain expertise that fits the conference or meeting.

But the Tribune Editorial Board believes there needs to be more oversight over travel.

Former Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, believes there should be a committee or some other mechanism to review approval of travel requests. House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, also thinks some form of oversight would be useful.

Legislative leaders need to develop a plan for more oversight during the interim. It will benefit them if the public feels travel plans are being well-vetted. It would be helpful if the Legislature provided a list of trips approved and rejected every two years to the public.

Some legislators will travel more than others if they are experts in certain fields such as taxation. Business and family responsibilities prevent some legislators from taking any trips. Term limits mean in the future that legislators traveling to conferences won’t have as much experience as in the past.

Conferences are usually held in locations easily accessible to people in all states, so destinations such as Los Angeles and Miami make sense.

Travel is a perk for legislators just like it is for any business or organization. It needs to be a perk with a purpose. The Legislature needs oversight and transparency when it comes to travel.