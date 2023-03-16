Surveys show the majority of North Dakotans rely on newspapers for information. That would indicate it doesn’t make sense to take away notifications that readers count on.

Coda Ventures did a survey for the North Dakota Newspaper Association that found 86% of North Dakota adults read a newspaper at least weekly. The survey also found that 88% of North Dakota adults rely on newspapers for legal notices.

That’s important information because there’s an attempt in the Legislature to move insurance abstracts from being printed in newspapers to the Insurance Commissioner’s website.

Under Senate Bill 2143, introduced by Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, 11 small county mutual insurance companies would be exempted from publishing abstracts in the local paper. Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread led an effort to amend the bill so all abstracts would go to the insurance department’s website.

Insurance abstracts are short briefs that illustrate the financial position of insurance companies that write policies in the state.

In 2022, 2,716 companies published abstracts at an average cost of $1,700. The companies pay the bill, not the state. So newspapers would see a loss of revenue. The state wouldn’t gain anything by moving the notices to a website. It's unlikely the primarily out-of-state insurance companies would pass the savings on to customers.

The NDNA opposes the bill, and not just because of the loss of revenue. It's troubling to have the government taking over the handling of legal notices. Yes, the insurance department regulates the insurance industry, but the department also works together with the industry on many issues. There’s more transparency when newspapers publish legal notices.

The NDNA regulates the publication of the abstracts each year in May. So there’s no doubt they get published. State law requires legal notices be published in newspapers and the public knows where to look for notices.

The bill, if approved, could create a slippery slope. It could create an effort to move more public notices to websites. If school board, county commission and city commission notices were moved to government websites, then the public would be forced to go to numerous websites to find them. Newspapers provide one-stop shopping when it comes to legal notices.

There's nothing wrong with the insurance department placing legal notices on its website. But that should be in addition to publishing them in newspapers, where readers are accustomed to finding them.

Weekly community newspapers would be hurt if SB 2143 passes. That would also harm the communities they serve. Our rural communities depend on the small newspapers to provide the local news that newspapers in bigger cities can’t always gather.

Senate Bill 2143 solves no problem, but could have a harmful impact. It should be rejected.