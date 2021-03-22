Tribune editorial: Lawmakers should reconsider equal rights resolution

Two weeks after the North Dakota House voted to expel a member for sexual harassment in the workplace, the same lawmakers voted to rescind North Dakota’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 declares that the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment expired in 1979. The resolution was primarily backed by anti-abortion groups who said it was needed to stop a “radical” movement to codify abortion. But supporters of the ERA say the amendment is not about abortion and pointed out that was one of the same fear-based arguments attempted 40 years ago.
The amendment states: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The Senate passed the resolution last month declaring North Dakota's ratification of the amendment expired.
The resolution had a 90-minute hearing Thursday morning before a House Committee and received a 12-2 do-pass recommendation from the committee late Thursday, with the committee's two Democrats voting no.
Republican House leadership suspended the rules and fast-tracked the resolution to be up for a vote at the beginning of Friday’s floor session.
Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, chair of the Government and Veterans Affairs Committee, which heard testimony on the bill, seemed in a hurry to send a message to Congress.
But what about the message the resolution sends to constituents?
Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said it best when she called the resolution a “sharp stick in the eye of everyone who has worked hard over the past years to make laws more fair to men and women.”
Lee pointed out to her Senate colleagues examples of inheritance, employment, financial, educational and parental laws that changed for the better after the Equal Rights Amendment.
Other supporters of the ERA presented testimony about current equal rights issues in North Dakota. The High Plains Fair Housing Center in written testimony highlighted instances of housing discrimination against women and other unfair treatment that continues to happen in the state.
Republicans who voted in favor of allowing the state’s ratification to expire said they support equal rights. But those words ring hollow coming from the same body that allowed sexual harassment to fester right under their noses.
The North Dakota resolution is unnecessary. The ERA and arguments related to the ratification deadline likely will be decided by the courts.
The House should reconsider its actions. Since the House approved the resolution by voice vote, allowing members' decisions to be secret, what’s to stop any member from bringing it back?