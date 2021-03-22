Tribune editorial: Lawmakers should reconsider equal rights resolution

Two weeks after the North Dakota House voted to expel a member for sexual harassment in the workplace, the same lawmakers voted to rescind North Dakota’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 declares that the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment expired in 1979. The resolution was primarily backed by anti-abortion groups who said it was needed to stop a “radical” movement to codify abortion. But supporters of the ERA say the amendment is not about abortion and pointed out that was one of the same fear-based arguments attempted 40 years ago.

The amendment states: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The Senate passed the resolution last month declaring North Dakota's ratification of the amendment expired.

The resolution had a 90-minute hearing Thursday morning before a House Committee and received a 12-2 do-pass recommendation from the committee late Thursday, with the committee's two Democrats voting no.

Republican House leadership suspended the rules and fast-tracked the resolution to be up for a vote at the beginning of Friday’s floor session.