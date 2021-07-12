Tribune editorial: Lawmaker’s story should inspire others

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Rep. Keith Kempenich deserves credit for sharing his experience with COVID-19 after previously being a vaccine skeptic. Kempenich, R-Bowman, contracted the virus in the final days of the session after skipping the vaccine and not taking masking seriously. Now he says he’s kicking himself for not getting vaccinated and recommending people get the vaccine to protect themselves, The Associated Press reported. The North Dakota Department of Health plans to use stories like Kempenich’s in a public education campaign to increase the state’s vaccination rate. Hearing real examples, such as Kempenich needing to be emergency airlifted to a Bismarck hospital, should be an effective way to communicate the importance of vaccines.

Down