A proposed Burleigh County ordinance to require companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials makes sense. Residents need to know a plan is in place if a pipeline problem occurs.

The proposed ordinance follows concerns by residents over the Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline. The proposed pipeline would carry climate-warming CO2 emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants for underground storage in Oliver County. The developer, Summit Carbon Solutions, has said the route 5 miles north of Bismarck is an adequate distance.

Residents in the area question the safety of the pipeline and also have expressed concerns the pipeline could impede Bismarck’s growth to the north.

County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan told commissioners they can't stop the pipeline, but the commission can ask for mitigating factors such as a safety plan.

The proposed ordinance would require a pipeline company to provide educational materials to landowners and other interested parties. It also would require the company to submit an emergency action plan for approval to the Rural Fire District, Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Management Department and local emergency service providers. The company also would have to provide regular updates to county Emergency Management.

If a carbon dioxide pipeline falls under federal regulations, the company must provide documentation that it complies with those rules and submit a plan to local officials in case of an emergency.

The proposed ordinance would apply to all hazardous liquid pipelines in the future, but not to pipelines already in place. The proposed rules seem more than reasonable to the Tribune editorial board.

There’s nothing more important than the safety and health of our residents. A safety plan provides assurance to residents that there’s a plan of action for local responders if something bad happens.

While safety concerns played a major role in the proposed ordinance, some landowners don’t want the pipeline on their property. They fear the company will use eminent domain to go through their land. The Legislature is considering several bills related to eminent domain and the pipeline.

The commission will later consider a second proposed ordinance to require companies building a hazardous liquid pipeline to get a county special use permit. Private property owners who negotiate an easement with the company also would need a special use permit. There would be fees for the permit for both the company and landowner.

The Tribune questions the need for a fee for landowners who may feel they have no choice but to deal with a company.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will decide on permitting Summit’s proposed route in the state. The PSC will hold public hearings on the pipeline on March 14, March 28, April 11 and May 9.

Former Bismarck Mayor John Warford, who owns a ranch along the proposed route of the pipeline, questions the public benefits of the pipeline. Other than property taxes, he argues the major beneficiary of the pipeline will be Summit.

The Tribune agrees that too often landowners are asked, actually ordered, to sacrifice for pipelines and other projects. They get paid, but often they value their land more than payments.

The Burleigh County Commission should provide as much protection as possible for landowners and county residents.