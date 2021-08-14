Tribune editorial: Land Board’s filing shows system works

In recent years there have been disputes between the Legislature and state officeholders that continued after the legislative sessions ended.

Burgum and Stenehjem were on the same page in 2018 when the North Dakota Supreme Court partially sided with the executive branch in a ruling involving two bills the justices ruled unconstitutionally gave too much authority to the Budget Section, a legislative committee.

In 2019, Stenehjem issued an opinion that the Legislature’s attempt to put limits on the state auditor’s ability to conduct performance audits was likely unconstitutional. Auditor Josh Gallion said he would follow Stenehjem’s opinion, not the Legislature’s wishes. Burgum had supported the legislative efforts.

It all points to a struggle over who has the power and the most control. The last word often comes from the courts.

The fight over collecting unpaid royalties has been raging for some time, and the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled the Land Board can collect the royalties. With the urging of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, the Legislature passed House Bill 1080, which prompted the Land Board challenge.