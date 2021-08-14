Tribune editorial: Land Board’s filing shows system works

A challenge filed last week to a new state law by the Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, becomes the latest conflict between a state agency and the Legislature.
The Land Board wants to derail a law that reduces the amount of interest and penalties the state can charge companies for unpaid oil and gas royalties, from 30% to 15%. The law also doesn’t allow the state to collect unpaid royalties before August 2013.
At stake, according to State Land Commissioner Jodi Smith, is “hundreds of millions” of dollars owed the state. The majority of the royalties go toward supporting public education.
The Land Board tried to work with legislators to develop an acceptable bill, but the legal challenge reflects the board’s unhappiness with the final result. The case pits the board against the Legislature and puts Gov. Doug Burgum, who sits on the board, in an unusual situation. Burgum supported and signed House Bill 1080, which passed the House, 82-10, and the Senate, 39-7.
Now, the governor is part of the board trying to overturn the law. As an added twist, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who’s both a member of the Land Board and its legal representative, filed the challenge to the constitutionality of the law. Burgum defeated Stenehjem in the 2016 Republican primary for governor.
In recent years there have been disputes between the Legislature and state officeholders that continued after the legislative sessions ended.
Burgum and Stenehjem were on the same page in 2018 when the North Dakota Supreme Court partially sided with the executive branch in a ruling involving two bills the justices ruled unconstitutionally gave too much authority to the Budget Section, a legislative committee.
In 2019, Stenehjem issued an opinion that the Legislature’s attempt to put limits on the state auditor’s ability to conduct performance audits was likely unconstitutional. Auditor Josh Gallion said he would follow Stenehjem’s opinion, not the Legislature’s wishes. Burgum had supported the legislative efforts.
It all points to a struggle over who has the power and the most control. The last word often comes from the courts.
The fight over collecting unpaid royalties has been raging for some time, and the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled the Land Board can collect the royalties. With the urging of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, the Legislature passed House Bill 1080, which prompted the Land Board challenge.
The Tribune editorial board believes the state should be able to collect the royalties it’s owed. At the same time, the Land Board should develop reasonable payment schedules for the companies involved. Ultimately, the courts must decide whether the law will stand.
The clashes involving state agencies and the Legislature aren’t as detrimental as they might seem. Officials can disagree to the point of going to court and still work together on other issues. Burgum, rightfully, has been a consistent defender of the executive branch’s authority. The recent legislative session chipped away at his power in relation to the pandemic -- action the Legislature may yet regret.
The disagreements highlight the fact that our system of three branches of government works. It’s difficult for one branch to rule the roost if the other two branches perform as expected.