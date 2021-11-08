Tribune editorial: Kids’ vaccine offers protection before holidays

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is another important step toward ending the coronavirus pandemic. The Pfizer vaccine became available for young kids in Bismarck-Mandan last week, and a drive-thru child vaccine clinic is planned this week at the Bismarck Event Center. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch called the child vaccine a “game-changer” and said many parents are anxious to get their children protected and reduce the spread of the virus. There are about 82,000 children in that age group in North Dakota, or nearly 11% of the state’s population. The timing means children may have the opportunity to get vaccinated before holiday gatherings.

Down

It’s unfortunate that divisive issues such as critical race theory and bills related to vaccine or mask mandates threaten to hijack the special legislative session. Lawmakers have important work to do to complete the redistricting process and allocate $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid. That work should not take a backseat to issues that were already addressed in the 2021 legislative session or that could wait for 2023. Legislative leaders need to limit how many bills are considered and keep the focus on the main goals. The expedited process does not lend itself to full hearings on the 26 bills that have been proposed.

Up

A mobile meats processing lab is giving area high school students hands-on learning opportunities. The lab will be at Mandan Public Schools for six weeks before going to Wilton High School. The project is a collaboration of the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy, Central Regional Area Career and Technical Center and other regional high schools and is sponsored by Dakota Community Bank & Trust. The instruction includes safety, meat processing and sanitation. As many as 100 Mandan students are expected to participate.

Down

More North Dakota deer hunters than state wildlife officials expected requested a refund of their license due to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease. In years of previous outbreaks, the percentage of eligible hunters who requested refunds was low. This year, the Game and Fish Department offered refunds to nearly 30,000 hunters, and about 10% took up the offer before the deer gun season opened at noon Friday. The refund requests indicate the severity of the EHD outbreak. An expected 3,000 fewer hunters also means a drop in tourism revenue for the state.

