Tribune editorial: Keeping vote count secret a bad solution

Keeping the vote totals under wraps could prove impossible. Members of both political parties, the media and other groups would be scrambling to find the results. The odds are someone would find and leak them.

The Electoral College was created to protect smaller states from being dominated by more populated areas. In the last 20 years, the nation has seen two presidential elections won by candidates with fewer national votes.

Lyndon Johnson in 1964 was the last Democrat to carry North Dakota in a presidential election. Since 1968, anyone who didn’t vote Republican in North Dakota saw their ballot invalidated by the Electoral College. The opposite is true in states dominated by Democrats.

Senate Bill 2271 won’t improve presidential elections, just throw a cloak of secrecy over them. Our system of government can be messy because it strives for transparency and allowing all eligible citizens to vote. Withholding vote totals, whether for one day or one month, would create suspicion among voters.

So how do bills like this slip through the Legislature? Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, voted for the measure and now regrets it. In an email, she said: