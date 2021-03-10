Tribune editorial: Keeping vote count secret a bad solution

Every legislative session, there are one or two bills that pass with consequences that surprise the public. This session, Senate Bill 2271 could be such a bill.
The measure would require the state’s presidential vote count to remain secret until after the Electoral College meets. The bill passed the Senate, 43-3, and will have its first hearing in the House on Thursday. It’s an attempt to thwart efforts to abolish the Electoral College, but it also would usurp transparency.
Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, introduced the bill at the request of Curtis Olafson, a former legislator from Edinburg. Olafson now serves as national legislative liaison for Protect Your Vote USA. The group is attempting to stop an effort by the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to abolish the Electoral College. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have joined the effort, so the compact needs to find states with 74 electoral votes to dump the Electoral College.
If North Dakota or any other states withhold the vote count, no popular vote winner can be declared. Senate Bill 2271 only relates to the presidential election, not to any other races. It would go into effect only if the compact gets enough votes to end the Electoral College. If the bill becomes effective, the percentage of votes by presidential candidates would still be released.
Keeping the vote totals under wraps could prove impossible. Members of both political parties, the media and other groups would be scrambling to find the results. The odds are someone would find and leak them.
The Electoral College was created to protect smaller states from being dominated by more populated areas. In the last 20 years, the nation has seen two presidential elections won by candidates with fewer national votes.
Lyndon Johnson in 1964 was the last Democrat to carry North Dakota in a presidential election. Since 1968, anyone who didn’t vote Republican in North Dakota saw their ballot invalidated by the Electoral College. The opposite is true in states dominated by Democrats.
Senate Bill 2271 won’t improve presidential elections, just throw a cloak of secrecy over them. Our system of government can be messy because it strives for transparency and allowing all eligible citizens to vote. Withholding vote totals, whether for one day or one month, would create suspicion among voters.
So how do bills like this slip through the Legislature? Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, voted for the measure and now regrets it. In an email, she said:
“I can easily characterize my vote on that bill as a mistake, and I’m willing to admit when I make them. I’m disappointed that I didn’t do more homework to understand the bill’s true intent and impacts. I read through the testimony to try to make more sense of the bill text, but there was little information and no opposition to it. There was no debate on the floor. More often than not, we rely on the committee’s work and recommendation, all of which was positive. I trusted the process and voted with 40 Republicans in the passing the bill.”
She now hopes the House rejects the bill.
Oban is right -- the House needs to defeat the bill. Presidential election results shouldn’t be delayed or held secret. It’s not how our government works. Past efforts to abolish the Electoral College have failed and there’s no guarantee that the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will succeed.
The Electoral College shouldn’t be preserved by concealing votes.