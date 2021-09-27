Tribune editorial: Keeping one area code makes sense

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is seeking permission from federal regulators to keep the state under one area code. North Dakota is projected to run out of phone numbers with the 701 area code in 2026. But there are many numbers that are unused. North Dakota has joined New Hampshire and Maine to petition the Federal Communications Commission to allow them more leniency in assigning phone numbers to service areas. It’s a move that makes sense considering many North Dakotans are accustomed to not dialing the area code when calling locally. Adding a new area code would cause unnecessary confusion.
Down
A state audit of the North Dakota attorney general’s office found 34 DUI tests that were run with expired or unapproved gas standard canisters. The “errored tests” were out of nearly 9,000 DUI tests done in 2018-20. The gas standard canisters ensure a breath alcohol test is working correctly. The audit found that 16 of the “errored tests” resulted in DUI charges. One test was run five months after a canister expired. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said neither the State Crime Lab nor his office perform DUI tests. The lab provides the test devices and training to city and county law enforcement officers and the Highway Patrol. Stenehjem says there's no excuse for officers to be using expired gas canisters.
Up
Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan is among those honored this year as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. A total of 325 schools nationally received the recognition from U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Roosevelt Elementary has about 300 students and 50 staff members. Two other schools in North Dakota were honored, Valley-Edinburg Elementary in Crystal and Wyndmere Public School.
Down
The Biden administration has updated some of its international travel restrictions related to COVID-19 but has not yet lifted a ban on travel across the Canada-U.S. land border. Gov. Doug Burgum is right to call this a “baffling decision.” Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9. But President Joe Biden has extended restrictions for nonessential travel from Canada until Oct. 21. As Burgum has pointed out, the ban hurts both sides of the border and has negative impacts on North Dakota retail and tourism businesses.