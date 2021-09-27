Tribune editorial: Keeping one area code makes sense

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is seeking permission from federal regulators to keep the state under one area code. North Dakota is projected to run out of phone numbers with the 701 area code in 2026. But there are many numbers that are unused. North Dakota has joined New Hampshire and Maine to petition the Federal Communications Commission to allow them more leniency in assigning phone numbers to service areas. It’s a move that makes sense considering many North Dakotans are accustomed to not dialing the area code when calling locally. Adding a new area code would cause unnecessary confusion.

Down