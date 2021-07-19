Tribune editorial: Keeping metro status positive for Bismarck

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

It was good news for Bismarck last week when the federal Office of Management and Budget announced it will continue to classify cities with at least 50,000 people as metropolitan statistical areas. The agency was considering changing the threshold to 100,000 people, which would have made cities like Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot micropolitan areas. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and others raised concerns that the change in classification could put federal funding at risk. Another concern was how the change could affect future economic development. Nationwide, 97% of public comments submitted on the proposed change were opposed to it, The Associated Press reported.

Down

Strong oil prices are generally good news for North Dakota, with increases having a direct impact on the state treasury. But higher oil prices will have a negative impact on the state’s road construction budget. The increase means the state will need to spend more on oil used for road construction and making asphalt. It isn’t expected to affect projects already bid for this season, the AP reported, but likely will impact projects for next year.

Up