While the salary increases being requested by the state’s judges and Supreme Court justices may seem high, the Tribune editorial board believes they are reasonable, needed and overdue.

The judicial branch has asked for a 20% increase in July of this year and 15% in July 2024. At present, the judges and justices rank 40th and 41st in the nation for salaries. The Tribune believes the state can and should do better than that.

Sitting on the bench isn’t a cushy job. North Dakota doesn’t have specialty courts, so district courts handle everything from traffic tickets to major civil lawsuits, divorces, murder cases and everything in between.

District judges lack support staff, often just relying on a court recorder. Some judges have used University of North Dakota law students who work as unpaid interns for the experience.

The Supreme Court gets between 400 and 500 filings each year, considers 300-400 cases and renders decisions on 250-300 cases each term, according to Justice Daniel Crothers. That’s a heavy workload considering some of the cases are very complex.

It’s not just the complexity of some of the cases judges and justices handle; other cases reflect the worst of society including murders. There are emotional cases such as child custody disputes. Sitting on the bench means assuming a lot of responsibility.

Judges and justices also isolate themselves to a certain extent by not socializing with attorneys and others who might come before them in court.

It’s true that when someone is appointed or elected to the court they know the salary going in. They willingly make the monetary sacrifice. The problem is that many practicing attorneys don’t want to give up successful private practices to join the court at the present salary level.

In recent years the state has been increasingly drawing from a pool of candidates that consists mostly of prosecutors and public defenders. Crothers told the Tribune editorial board that the state has good judges and justices, but attorneys from private practice bring a wide range of experience to the judicial branch. They need to be in the mix of candidates.

Judges and justices didn’t receive raises in 2017 and 2018 when the state was tightening its belt.

Under the request for raises, the salary of a district judge would go from $155,219 annually to $214,202 in July 2024. Presiding judges would go from $159,629 to $220,288, and Supreme Court justices would go from $169,162 to $233,444. The chief justice salary would increase from $173,946 to $240,045.

Gov. Doug Burgum this week appointed a new information technology chief, a Cabinet-level position, at a salary of $238,000. It’s an important position in this technological age, but should it pay more than most justices?

The Tribune believes the Legislature should approve the salary adjustments. Lawmakers need to follow the requests. Giving 5% or 10% raises won’t bring much relief and won’t make judicial positions more attractive to future candidates.

Judges and justices deserve decent pay for the work they do.