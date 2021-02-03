Tribune editorial: Jail mug shots should remain public record

North Dakota’s open records law remains an essential part of the public’s right to know and shouldn’t be tampered with lightly. Good intentions shouldn’t be allowed to weaken the law.
House Bill 1296, sponsored by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, would make booking photos of suspects exempt from the open records law. The bill makes exceptions for public safety reasons such as the suspect failing to appear in court or if they are a fugitive. Under the bill, law enforcement agencies could still share mug shots among themselves.
Roers Jones argues publishing the mug shots is unfair to suspects, especially since they may be found innocent or convicted of a lesser charge. She also says the photos follow people through their lives making it difficult to find jobs or housing.
It’s true that not everyone arrested is guilty. And, depending on the circumstances, their appearance often is unkempt in the photos.
The Tribune editorial board believes the value of keeping the mug shots public outweighs the arguments for keeping them confidential.
Publishing mug shots eliminates confusion over the identity of the suspect since some names are common and shared by multiple people in the community.
The North Dakota Sheriffs' Association opposes the bill. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner, in submitted testimony, explained his department’s opposition to the bill. He noted that publishing the photos can prompt the public to come forward with information on additional crimes. It also can encourage victims and witnesses to provide more evidence.
Seeing the photos and knowing the suspect is in custody can ease concerns of victims who won’t be as reluctant to help law enforcement. “This bill has a strong consideration for the suspect and is not considering the victim,” writes Jahner.
The sheriff also points out that the bill would require modification of the state victim notification website partner, SAVIN/Vinelink. Every jail in the state is linked to the system with an automatic upload of arrest information, court updates and mug shots. There could be a cost to counties to modify the system so mug shots aren’t released.
The North Dakota Newspaper Association also opposes the legislation. The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization, has expressed opposition to the bill. Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at Poynter, calls the legislation an overreach.
The media would still be able to find photos of suspects from other sources, often from social media. In most states, including North Dakota, mug shots are public records.
The use of booking mug shots can be abused, and the media needs to be judicious in handling them. Roers Jones said a related bill, House Bill 1294, would allow people to take civil action against what she calls extortion websites. These websites publish booking photos en masse and tell callers they can be removed for a fee.
While the Tribune believes the Legislature should reject House Bill 1296, it can live with House Bill 1294.