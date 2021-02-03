Tribune editorial: Jail mug shots should remain public record

North Dakota’s open records law remains an essential part of the public’s right to know and shouldn’t be tampered with lightly. Good intentions shouldn’t be allowed to weaken the law.

House Bill 1296, sponsored by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, would make booking photos of suspects exempt from the open records law. The bill makes exceptions for public safety reasons such as the suspect failing to appear in court or if they are a fugitive. Under the bill, law enforcement agencies could still share mug shots among themselves.

Roers Jones argues publishing the mug shots is unfair to suspects, especially since they may be found innocent or convicted of a lesser charge. She also says the photos follow people through their lives making it difficult to find jobs or housing.

It’s true that not everyone arrested is guilty. And, depending on the circumstances, their appearance often is unkempt in the photos.

The Tribune editorial board believes the value of keeping the mug shots public outweighs the arguments for keeping them confidential.

Publishing mug shots eliminates confusion over the identity of the suspect since some names are common and shared by multiple people in the community.