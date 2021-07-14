Tribune editorial: Jaeger’s long service earns appreciation

Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s decision not to seek another term will bring someone new into the office for the first time since 1993. He was first elected in 1992 and reelected seven times, including in 2006 after the Legislature shortened his term to two years to realign the election cycle.

Jaeger, 77, is the second-longest serving secretary of state in North Dakota history. Ben Meier served 34 years starting in 1955. Both Republicans, it has given the party an edge on control of the office.

No one can question Jaeger’s dedication to the job or the state. His deep pride in North Dakota has been obvious throughout his long service. Every year he reminds newspapers and other media of the anniversary of North Dakota’s statehood. North Dakota became the 39th state on Nov. 2, 1889.

It’s an anniversary Jaeger believes North Dakotans should remember and observe.

He’s been known to show off the Capitol to young reporters and others with impromptu tours that include a stop at the Monkey Room that includes rare California walnut. By using one’s imagination while looking closely at the wood, one might find images of wildlife, including a monkey.