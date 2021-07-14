Tribune editorial: Jaeger’s long service earns appreciation

Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s decision not to seek another term will bring someone new into the office for the first time since 1993. He was first elected in 1992 and reelected seven times, including in 2006 after the Legislature shortened his term to two years to realign the election cycle.
Jaeger, 77, is the second-longest serving secretary of state in North Dakota history. Ben Meier served 34 years starting in 1955. Both Republicans, it has given the party an edge on control of the office.
No one can question Jaeger’s dedication to the job or the state. His deep pride in North Dakota has been obvious throughout his long service. Every year he reminds newspapers and other media of the anniversary of North Dakota’s statehood. North Dakota became the 39th state on Nov. 2, 1889.
It’s an anniversary Jaeger believes North Dakotans should remember and observe.
He’s been known to show off the Capitol to young reporters and others with impromptu tours that include a stop at the Monkey Room that includes rare California walnut. By using one’s imagination while looking closely at the wood, one might find images of wildlife, including a monkey.
Jaeger always has been quick to point out his office has a small staff that accomplishes a lot. That’s been true -- his handling of elections has generally been well-received. There have been bumps along the way, but the integrity of elections has been difficult to question.
He did encounter criticism and ridicule for the length of time it took to install a new computer system. The end result is a vast improvement and provides quick results from elections.
Jaeger hasn’t been one to suffer the mistakes of others. He’s been quick to correct errors of reporters and editors over the years. While he’s been accused of nitpicking, he usually has a point.
Jaeger almost retired in 2018 when Republicans endorsed Will Gardner for the office. When Gardner dropped out of the race, Jaeger ran as an independent and was reelected. Now, he gets to retire on his own terms in 2022.
He’s served North Dakota well and deserves a victory lap.
A number of names from both parties have already surfaced as possible successors. Nationally, the office of Secretary of State has been getting more attention because of the controversy surrounding the 2020 election. Whether that has an impact on North Dakota -- where the 2020 election wasn’t disputed -- remains to be seen.