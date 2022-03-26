Tribune editorial: Jaeger got it right on term limit review

The rejection of a ballot measure for term limits reflects a process that works. It’s not a capricious act by Secretary of State Al Jaeger, who is doing his constitutional duties.

The proposed measure would limit legislators to eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor would be limited to two four-year terms. Supporters needed 31,164 signatures and submitted 46,315 signatures.

Jaeger this week accepted about 17,000 signatures, but rejected about 29,000. This left supporters without enough signatures to get on the November general election ballot. Jaeger cited five reasons for excluding petitions, one of which was some circulators were offered or paid bonuses based on the numbers of signatures they collected. That’s a violation of state law.

During the review of the petitions by Jaeger's office, questions surfaced and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation became involved. Under the law, Jaeger must report potential violations to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Ballot measure petitions have been rejected a number of times in the past because of violations. One of the most notable cases was in 2012 and involved North Dakota State University athletes who collected signatures for marijuana and conservation measures.

Under the law, the secretary of state is responsible for reviewing and accepting or rejecting the petitions. The law is clear on what circulators must do and can’t do. Jaeger clearly outlines why he rejected some of the petitions. It’s up to Wrigley to decide if there are violations that merit charges.

Measure chairman Jared Hendrix, a Minot-area Republican district chairman, was obviously disappointed by the rejection. He called Jaeger’s decision "unprecedented and unconstitutional ...” He also said supporters will pursue legal action “to protect the integrity of our initiated measure process.”

Jaeger’s action isn’t unprecedented since, as noted earlier, his office has rejected ballot measure petitions before. It isn’t unconstitutional because Jaeger’s office is required by law to review initiated measure petitions and accept or reject them.

The Tribune editorial board has been a strong supporter of the initiated measure and referral processes. The Tribune also believes those promoting a measure need to follow the laws when collecting signatures.

Despite what Hendrix might think, Jaeger’s office is responsible for protecting the integrity of the process, and the Tribune believes that’s what his office did.

While the Tribune is not convinced that term limits are a good idea, we back the right of supporters to put it on the ballot. However, they need to follow the law, and Jaeger makes a strong case that they didn’t.

Unless the courts rule differently, a term limits measure will have to wait for another election. The Tribune believes the outcome will show the process works and Jaeger’s office is right.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0