Tribune editorial: It’s wrong to drag out rail bridge issue

Recent actions by the Friends of the Rail Bridge indicate the group doesn’t have a viable plan moving forward. The preservation group wants to save the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and turn it into a foot bridge.

FORB cites two old legal doctrines in arguing the bridge is property of the state, not BNSF Railway -- hoping state ownership will bolster its cause. It also seeks to back out of an agreement it signed last year with the U.S. Coast Guard and BNSF.

The Tribune editorial board believes BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth was probably right when she said, “At a certain point, one has to wonder if FORB has a specific plan beyond delaying.”

The process for deciding what happens to the bridge has been going on for about five years. The agreement signed by the three parties last year was intended to result in a resolution of the issue.

FORB wants out of the agreement because it says it places an undue burden on the group. Basically, the nonprofit admits it can’t meet the terms of the agreement. FORB has been unable to find a public partner to help with preservation efforts. It also acknowledges that the estimated costs of turning the bridge into a foot bridge, almost $7 million, are unprecedented.

FORB worked hard to find a public partner, but no government entity wanted responsibility for buying and renovating the bridge. FORB said it expects to raise funds from the public and groups interested in preservation. President Mark Zimmerman said it’s difficult to raise money while the status of the bridge is uncertain.

The doctrines being cited to claim the bridge belongs to the state are the Equal Footing and Public Trust doctrines. The Equal Trust Doctrine guarantees that all states that enter the union are on the same footing as the original 13. The other doctrine is the principle that the government owns and protects certain natural resources for public use.

FORB argues that based on the doctrines, Congress held in trust navigable rivers such as the Missouri River and any structures in the riverbed. Since Congress didn’t transfer ownership of the bridge to the railroad when North Dakota became a state, FORB argues it belongs to the state.

Further, FORB believes under the North Dakota Century Code that if the bridge is owned by the state it can’t be destroyed without approval of the State Historical Board.

It’s an end-around effort to give the state ownership of bridge along with the undue burden of the costs that go along with it. The state made it clear this week that it has no interest in getting involved in the ownership dispute and won’t seek an attorney general’s opinion. State officials indicated earlier that the state is not interested in assuming responsibility for the bridge. It does have a keen interest in BNSF building a new bridge.

A new bridge will allow the railway to haul more products -- often commodities produced in North Dakota, which will benefit the state’s agricultural producers. If the old bridge remains in place, the cost of a new bridge could increase by $50 million or more, according to McBeth.

The state wants the Coast Guard, BNSF and FORB to resolve the ownership issue.

The three parties need to make a decision on ownership, and then the Coast Guard needs to decide on saving or demolishing the bridge.

