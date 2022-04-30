Tribune editorial: It’s party time for Bismarck as it turns 150

In comparison to many cities across the nation, Bismarck is just a teenager. That doesn’t diminish the capital city’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebration.

Bismarck grew from a rough frontier town to become the capital of the state. The city was originally known as Edwinton when founded in 1872. A year later it was renamed Bismarck after German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck in hopes of attracting investment in a railway. The Northern Pacific Railroad arrived in Bismarck in 1873.

Also debuting that year was The Bismarck Tribune. The paper started as a weekly and grew into a daily. The Tribune will mark the city’s sesquicentennial with a special section on May 13, a Friday. History content also will be featured at go.bismarcktribune.com/150.

The kickoff of the city’s celebration will be that day. It starts with the annual Band Day Parade at 6:30 p.m. There will be two shows at the Bismarck Event Center featuring, fittingly, local talent at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 14, which is Founders Day. There also will be community barbecue at 4 p.m. The Bismarck group Anonymous Phenomenon will perform at 9 p.m. at the Event Center.

There will be exhibits at the Event Center on May 14-15 describing Bismarck’s history. A schedule of all kickoff events can be found at www.bismarckeventcenter.com. For more information on other 150th anniversary activities go to www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarck150.

The anniversary celebration will be both fun and educational. While most North Dakotans studied the state’s and city’s history in school, it’s easy for the details to fade. The exhibits planned at the Event Center next month should be interesting for those who want a refresher course on the city’s past.

Bismarck’s celebration can be seen as a coming out party as the pandemic winds down. It’s been more than two years of sacrifice as we battled the coronavirus. It will be nice to put the focus on community events with our friends and neighbors.

Mayor Steve Bakken urged the public to “... celebrate the vibrant, growing community our residents are proud to call home.” He’s right -- it’s not just a celebration of the past, but of the present and the future.

All indications are that Bismarck has a bright future as the city adds schools, businesses grow and new ones open. As the capital city, Bismarck remains the center of the state’s government and politics.

Bismarck over 150 years has endured and overcome floods, fires and pandemics. The city only may be a teenager, but it’s seen it all and prospered. Our past remains colorful and our future looks exciting.

