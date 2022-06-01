Tribune editorial: It’s hard work getting onto state ballot

Two recent cases cast doubt on the argument it’s too easy in North Dakota to get measures on the ballot and amend the state’s constitution.

Twice in recent months Secretary of State Al Jaeger has rejected proposed measures because petition signatures were improper, questionable or illegally obtained. Both cases have been referred to Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s office for further investigation.

The Tribune has been a strong supporter of initiated measures and the referral process. Both provide the public a way to take action when they feel government has failed to act or overstepped its bounds. The Tribune has opposed efforts over the years to weaken both processes.

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe it’s too easy to get on the ballot. The Protect North Dakota’s Constitution group wanted to limit efforts to amend the state constitution to one subject, and to require at least 60% approval rather than a simple majority of voters.

The group needed to get 31,164 valid signatures to be placed on the November ballot. They turned in 914 petitions with 33,624 signatures. Jaeger on May 23 rejected 5,738 signatures and accepted 25,884, thus disqualifying the measure.

To their credit, members of Protect North Dakota’s Constitution don’t plan to challenge Jaeger’s decision. Jeff Zarling, co-chairman of the group, said it believes Jaeger’s office “did their job thoroughly and correctly.”

The group used both volunteers and paid signature-gatherers. Zarling said the group had a process for checking the petitions and caught some mistakes. He noted Jaeger’s office has more experience and resources when verifying petitions.

Zarling was correct when he said, “This is harmful to the process when people are doing these things.”

In March, Jaeger rejected about 29,000 signatures on petitions for a proposed ballot measure calling for term limits on the governor and state legislators. Jaeger cited various violations of the law and referred the matter to Wrigley.

Both petition drives relied to a certain extent on paid circulators to gather signatures. That has drawn criticism in the past and resulted in charges in at least one instance in which signatures were falsified.

It’s difficult for volunteers to gather thousands of signatures while under a deadline. It requires a very organized effort to verify the signatures. The secretary of state’s office doesn’t rubber-stamp the petitions; instead, state officials give the petitions a thorough review. That’s the way it should be.

Many officials don’t like the initiated measure process, feeling their judgment has been questioned and their power usurped. The process, however, is a way for members of the public to be heard when they feel they are being ignored.

It’s not a perfect system -- someone or a group with unlimited funds can have better odds of getting on the ballot. Still, the process has worked well over the years.

The two rejections show it’s not easy to get on the ballot, and that checks and balances that are in place work. In North Dakota the people have a voice, but they must follow the rules.

