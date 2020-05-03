Tribune editorial: It’s essential state, tribes work together

The recent agreement between the state and American Indian tribes on voter identification requirements should serve as a reminder to the state that it needs to work with tribes.
If there was any victory for the state, it’s a hollow one. The tribes feel the agreement is a victory for them, and it will cost the state a yet-to-be-determined amount of money.
Since 2004, the state has required a voter identification with a provable street address. Tribes have argued many members don’t have permanent addresses, live with family members or are homeless. Many streets on reservations lack signs. The identification law prompted two lawsuits, the first by individual members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in 2016. A second lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the Spirit Lake Nation that was later joined by the Standing Rock Sioux.
A mediator helped the state and tribes reach the agreement in February, and U.S. District Judge Dan Hovland approved it last week. This solution shouldn’t have taken so long, and the Tribune believes the state is responsible for the delay.
Tribal concerns over the identification law were legitimate and needed attention. Tribal members were forced to sue to protect their voting rights. Many state officials probably will dispute that statement, but they were reluctant to consider tribal concerns.
The argument that the ID law is needed to prevent voter fraud is questionable at best. Opponents of the ID law believe the Republican-dominated state government wanted to hamper Native voting because it tends to favor Democrats. The Tribune thinks there is truth to this argument.
North Dakota prides itself on the accessibility to the voting booth and now the mail-in ballot. There’s no voter registration, which always surprises new residents. Despite this openness, there are few examples of voter fraud.
The approved agreement provides protections against voter fraud. These protections, agreed to by the tribes, could have been established without a long fight. Instead, the tribes were treated as interlopers. The Dakota Access Pipeline protests also soured some state officials on working with tribal members during this time.
Fortunately, state officials and tribes have worked hard recently to improve relationships. During the last legislative session, a major oil agreement was reached. The Legislature and tribes are working on tax issues and improved safety on reservations. Gov. Doug Burgum made it a priority to work with tribes from the beginning of his administration.
This cooperation needs to continue. The tribes play an important role in North Dakota, and the days of treating them with suspicion should be long gone.
The voter identification agreement appears to satisfy all sides. In the end, it should serve as a model of what can be achieved through working together instead of mandating.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!