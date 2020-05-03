Tribune editorial: It’s essential state, tribes work together

The argument that the ID law is needed to prevent voter fraud is questionable at best. Opponents of the ID law believe the Republican-dominated state government wanted to hamper Native voting because it tends to favor Democrats. The Tribune thinks there is truth to this argument.

North Dakota prides itself on the accessibility to the voting booth and now the mail-in ballot. There’s no voter registration, which always surprises new residents. Despite this openness, there are few examples of voter fraud.

The approved agreement provides protections against voter fraud. These protections, agreed to by the tribes, could have been established without a long fight. Instead, the tribes were treated as interlopers. The Dakota Access Pipeline protests also soured some state officials on working with tribal members during this time.

Fortunately, state officials and tribes have worked hard recently to improve relationships. During the last legislative session, a major oil agreement was reached. The Legislature and tribes are working on tax issues and improved safety on reservations. Gov. Doug Burgum made it a priority to work with tribes from the beginning of his administration.

This cooperation needs to continue. The tribes play an important role in North Dakota, and the days of treating them with suspicion should be long gone.

The voter identification agreement appears to satisfy all sides. In the end, it should serve as a model of what can be achieved through working together instead of mandating.

