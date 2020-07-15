Tribune editorial: It may become necessary to require masks

It’s hard to imagine Gov. Doug Burgum or the mayor of a major North Dakota city mandating that residents wear masks in public to combat the pandemic. Such a declaration would be met with opposition and protests that it infringes on constitutional rights.
Yet, the Tribune editorial board believes such a mandate, at least in parts of the state, makes sense. In Cass and Burleigh, counties which have the most COVID-19 cases, it could help reduce the spread of the virus.
There are national business chains that require employees and customers to wear masks. Menards and Starbucks have recently joined national stores requiring masks. Until this week, the majority of customers in the Bismarck Menards appeared not to be wearing masks. With an uptick in coronavirus cases in a number of states, corporate America is taking notice. For the health of their employees and customers they are requiring masks.
You need masks to go to hospitals and some dental and veterinary clinics in Bismarck. It’s not unusual to be asked to wear a mask. So why do so many North Dakotans appear in public unmasked?
Some don’t take the coronavirus seriously or don’t think they will catch it. Some don’t feel comfortable in a mask. Others feel being asked to wear a mask infringes on their personal freedom.
It makes sense to wear a mask, as there is evidence they protect the wearer and the people the wearer comes into contact with. They might not be the most comfortable to wear, but there should be comfort in knowing they make you safer.
Businesses always have had limitations such as “no shoes, no shirt, no service” in place. So “no mask, no service” isn’t a big leap.
Our government requires us to wear seat belts, get a driver’s license and, to a certain age, wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. Do these laws make us less free? The Tribune doesn’t believe that’s the case. All these steps have been taken for the safety of society. We ask the public to do these things to protect themselves and others.
If the number of COVID-19 cases remain steady or increase in Cass and Burleigh counties, Burgum should consider a mask mandate in those counties. We don’t think he will because it would be a highly unpopular action in North Dakota.
Yet, health experts and even the president, now, are urging everyone to don a mask. President Donald Trump says masks have their place. We agree and believe masks should be used when people go to public places.
The rural nature of North Dakota makes it easier to social distance in much of the state. However, the rural nature of the state doesn’t matter when you are in a crowded store or restaurant. When you are in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot or at an event with a large number of people, you are safer wearing a mask. The people you come into contact with also are safer.
The rock band Great White has apologized for holding a nonmask concert in Dickinson. The apology garnered national attention, not the type of attention North Dakota needs.
The Tribune doesn’t usually favor mandates, but if the coronavirus continues at its present pace or increases, the governor needs to consider a mask mandate of some kind. It would be safer to cover all of our bases.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!