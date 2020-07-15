Tribune editorial: It may become necessary to require masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s hard to imagine Gov. Doug Burgum or the mayor of a major North Dakota city mandating that residents wear masks in public to combat the pandemic. Such a declaration would be met with opposition and protests that it infringes on constitutional rights.

Yet, the Tribune editorial board believes such a mandate, at least in parts of the state, makes sense. In Cass and Burleigh, counties which have the most COVID-19 cases, it could help reduce the spread of the virus.

There are national business chains that require employees and customers to wear masks. Menards and Starbucks have recently joined national stores requiring masks. Until this week, the majority of customers in the Bismarck Menards appeared not to be wearing masks. With an uptick in coronavirus cases in a number of states, corporate America is taking notice. For the health of their employees and customers they are requiring masks.

You need masks to go to hospitals and some dental and veterinary clinics in Bismarck. It’s not unusual to be asked to wear a mask. So why do so many North Dakotans appear in public unmasked?

Some don’t take the coronavirus seriously or don’t think they will catch it. Some don’t feel comfortable in a mask. Others feel being asked to wear a mask infringes on their personal freedom.