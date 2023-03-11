Long-term care facilities see a crisis looming on the horizon threatening their future. The solution basically comes down to money.

During the pandemic the facilities faced a growing shortage of workers, as many workers didn’t want to deal with the rules spawned by COVID-19 and the increased health risks. The facilities were forced to rely more on traveling registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.

The traveling staffers came at a higher price, with a CNA position that paid $33 an hour pre-pandemic going as high as $85. LPN positions went from $44 up to $90 with overtime costing $120 an hour. An RN went from around $55 to about $130.

It’s not easy work. Some of the residents, because of health reasons, can be difficult to care for. The staffers must take care of the residents down to their basic needs. It must be considered challenging work.

Not all the challenges faced by long-term care facilities can be blamed on the pandemic. They existed before COVID-19, but were exacerbated by the pandemic. The facilities faced staffing and salary issues earlier, but when forced to hire traveling staffers the problems increased. There’s a nursing shortage in the state overall, not just in long-term care facilities.

Facilities have been forced to downsize, and some have closed. Michael Standaert of the North Dakota News Cooperative did a good job of explaining the long-term care facilities' problems in a Feb. 27 story in the Tribune.

He noted that an average of three long-term care facilities in the state have closed or downsized annually since 2020. North Dakota has 192 long-term care facilities, including assisted living, basic care and nursing homes. The demand for services is expected to peak in 2029 as baby boomers retire and age, according to Shelly Peterson, North Dakota Long Term Care Association president.

Rural areas especially feel the impact when a facility closes. It forces residents of the facility to move farther away from family and friends, reducing the personal contact.

State government and private employers need to find ways to pay more to the nursing staffs. Benefits also are an issue with workers. Passing the costs on to the facilities’ residents can be a iffy prospect, with many in limited financial situations.

The National Direct Care Workforce Resource Center ranks North Dakota 31 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia on its wage index, and 42 out of 51 on its worker supportive policies index. So there’s room for improvement.

Unfortunately, it’s not only the health care field where the state ranks low in pay. There also are worker shortages in other professions in North Dakota. The Legislature has been considering bills to encourage immigration from outside the United States to North Dakota. Senate Bill 2142 would create an immigration office within the Department of Commerce to lure foreign health care workers.

If the bills are approved it will take time before the impact will be noticed.

It may sound simplistic, but the immediate step needs to be finding ways to help long-term facilities pay more. Otherwise, facilities will continue to close or downsize, leaving the elderly and those in need in a bind.