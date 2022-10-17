Tribune editorial: Investment shows commitment to energy workforce

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A new $6.2 million Lineworker Training Center dedicated last week on the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives campus will enhance the state's co-op workforce as well as provide training space for Bismarck State College's lineworker program. The 26,337-square-foot facility has an 18,000-square-foot indoor training area to train workers on the construction and maintenance of electrical infrastructure. It also includes two classrooms and a simulator room for Commercial Driver’s License training. It's an important investment as an estimated 80% of lineworkers who work for North Dakota's electric co-ops are trained by the BSC lineworker program.

Down

COVID-19 was the cause of death for nearly 600 North Dakota residents last year. It remained the No. 3 cause of death in the state. Bismarck funeral home owner Mike Nathe says a "dramatic" spike in deaths last fall was somewhat of a surprise due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials continue to stress that the vaccines are safe, and that they can help prevent sickness or make it less severe if a person does become ill. But it seems a lot of people continue to disregard the message -- and pay the ultimate price for it.

Up

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and its Foundation recently distributed nearly a quarter of a million dollars in aid to ranchers impacted by severe April blizzards. The string of storms killed tens and possibly hundreds of thousands of cattle and calves, and also damaged a lot of ranch infrastructure. Federal aid also is available, and thousands of ranchers in the state are likely to apply. The assistance from the Stockmen's is a good start. It amounts to about 25% of the value of the lost animals, and in a disaster, every little bit helps.

Down

Active shooter hoax calls that have plagued schools around the country in recent weeks finally reached North Dakota, and they caused a lot of disruption. Schools in Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Fargo, West Fargo, Williston and Watford City got hoax calls last week, and law enforcement responded. In Bismarck alone it tied up the time of 15 officers, not to mention the disruption it caused the targeted school. Such incidents are called "swatting," since they often result in a response from a SWAT team. The FBI says it's aware of the trend and taking it seriously. Hopefully the experts can figure out who's coordinating the hoax, and put an end to it.