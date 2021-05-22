Tribune editorial: Interim panels to tackle wide range of topics

Legislators during the recently completed session made some studies mandatory. They include a review of the Public Employees Retirement System, access to private and public land for hunting, higher education affordability, prescription drug pricing, state agency fees and possible uses of earnings from the Legacy Fund.

All of the topics make sense. The Legislature acted on some of the issues, but in each case saw the need for more research and information. Legislators moved ahead with the electronic posting of land for no hunting. Hunters can check a database to see where land is open to hunting. Landowners still have the option of posting their land, but electronic posting is considered sufficient notice that no hunting is allowed.

Along with K-12 funding, there are studies on competency-based learning and innovative education programs, criteria for alternative teacher licensure, compulsory school attendance, and a review of statutes on career and technical education.

There are several studies in the energy field including natural gas and propane infrastructure development, policies involving bonding and ensuring reclamation of coal conversion facilities, and a review of deductions for postproduction costs under oil and gas leases.