Tribune editorial: Interim panels to tackle wide range of topics

Legislators have decided to take on a slightly heavier load during the interim. This week Legislative Management, the committee that guides legislators’ work between sessions, selected 50 interim studies. That compares to 47 during the last interim.
The interim work results in bills and resolutions introduced in the upcoming session. Some studies don’t produce proposed legislation, but what’s introduced gives legislators a jump start on the session. Since legislative sessions are limited to 80 working days, the advance work can pay off.
Some studies are proposed as a way to get rid of contentious issues during the regular session. One tactic for ending a fight is to change a bill into a proposed study. Unless otherwise designated, Legislative Management decides which studies get attention.
Legislators also must deal with redistricting this year. A committee of eight senators and eight representatives will use census data to draft new legislative districts. The full Legislature must approve the redistricting plan later this year.
Redistricting shouldn’t be controversial since Republicans have such dominance in both chambers that there’s no need to gerrymander. They should be able to use the census information to tweak the districts in an atmosphere of bipartisanship.
The studies include school funding, state employee compensation, health care and gambling addiction. All legislators will be asked about committee preferences, and Legislative Management will meet June 9 to make assignments.
Legislators during the recently completed session made some studies mandatory. They include a review of the Public Employees Retirement System, access to private and public land for hunting, higher education affordability, prescription drug pricing, state agency fees and possible uses of earnings from the Legacy Fund.
All of the topics make sense. The Legislature acted on some of the issues, but in each case saw the need for more research and information. Legislators moved ahead with the electronic posting of land for no hunting. Hunters can check a database to see where land is open to hunting. Landowners still have the option of posting their land, but electronic posting is considered sufficient notice that no hunting is allowed.
Along with K-12 funding, there are studies on competency-based learning and innovative education programs, criteria for alternative teacher licensure, compulsory school attendance, and a review of statutes on career and technical education.
There are several studies in the energy field including natural gas and propane infrastructure development, policies involving bonding and ensuring reclamation of coal conversion facilities, and a review of deductions for postproduction costs under oil and gas leases.
Three studies involve the space needs of all branches of government and the leasing of private property to the state or state agencies. Five studies will look at health care issues, three studies focus on higher education, seven on human services, two on information technology, six on the judiciary, two on the Legacy Fund, two on natural resources, two on taxes and three on water topics.
One of the interesting judiciary topics is a study on the nation’s shortage of firearms and ammunition and the development of a plan of action for North Dakota. The Tribune is not sure what the Legislature can do about a national shortage.
One study that wasn’t accepted by Legislative Management was an effort to defeat attempts to abolish the Electoral College. The issue was extensively debated during the session, but legislators apparently didn’t want to prolong the debate.
Overall, the selected topics are varied and far-reaching. There’s the potential for some constructive bills. It will be interesting to watch the process unfold before the 2023 legislative session.