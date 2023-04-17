This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A bill approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Doug Burgum will limit the price of insulin products for residents under the state’s public employee insurance plan. Senate Bill 2140 caps the price of a 30-day supply of insulin at $25 for those under the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. Co-payments for blood glucose meters, insulin pen needles and other medical supplies also would be capped at $25 for a 30-day supply. The cap affects about 60,000 current and retired public employees and their dependents. Lawmakers would consider legislation in 2025 to extend the price cap to all eligible North Dakota residents. Nearly two dozen states have taken similar steps, Forum News Service reported. It’s a good first step toward making medical costs affordable.

Down

It’s disappointing that lawmakers last week voted to override Burgum’s veto on a bill related to lawmaker voting procedures. House Bill 1463 will exempt the Legislature and its committees from holding recorded roll call votes on nonprocedural votes for consideration of amendments to legislation. The exemption from the state’s open record law will take effect Aug. 1. Burgum was correct to veto the bill, saying it "would allow the Legislature to adopt far-reaching amendments affecting the central policy or fiscal impact of a bill without affording the public the accountability of a recorded roll call vote." Proponents in the Legislature said voice votes would save time. They also pointed to increased livestreaming of committee hearings. The public does have greater access to the Legislature through the livestreams, but that does not replace a record of how their representatives voted.

Up

It's wrong to punish students who have school lunch debts that are out of their control. A bipartisan bill that the House and Senate passed unanimously and Burgum signed into law will help eliminate the stigma. House Bill 1494 prevents schools from withholding meals to K-12 students with lunch debts, blocking their participation in various school activities, and requiring them to work off what's owed. Supporters say it will curb “lunch shaming” of school kids. It's not the fault of children when their lunch bills aren't paid. And since the Senate killed a bill to provide free school lunches to low-income K-12 students, this is the least that lawmakers can do.

Down

It’s hard to understand how lawmakers could approve $10 million to offset the cost of private school tuition after rejecting a $6 million proposal to pay for school lunches for low-income students. One argument in the Senate against the free lunches was that it was a poor use of the state’s finite resources. How is spending $10 million of public money on private school tuition a better use of taxpayer dollars? The free lunch bill would have helped a family of four making up to $60,000 a year, while the private school voucher bill helps a family of four making up to $150,000. Lawmakers still have an opportunity to help low-income families before the session is over.