This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The University of Mary in Bismarck is among three North Dakota schools approved so far to take part in a new teacher apprenticeship initiative. It aims to address a teacher shortage in the state. The paraprofessional-to-teacher initiative gives prospective educators an opportunity while they earn their college degrees to have their tuition paid while they also gain classroom teaching experience under a mentor’s supervision. The shortage of educators is a national problem, and it's good to see North Dakota trying a new way to address it. The effort was funded initially with federal COVID-19 emergency funds, and the state is now pursuing a federal Labor Department grant. A bill in the Legislature would provide more money. Helping to educate kids is always a good use of taxpayer dollars.

Down

The future of North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant is once again cloudy. Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. last year bought Coal Creek Station and saved it from being closed by its previous owner, Minnesota-based Great River Energy. That led to a huge sigh of relief on the part of local and state officials. But now the plant is in a battle with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which is proposing to deny a permit related to disposal of byproduct coal ash. Officials say an EPA denial would mean an existing facility at Coal Creek would have to be rebuilt -- and that would shut down the plant for about three years. The EPA is looking out for the environment -- and that's a good thing. But North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality has already signed off on the plant's coal ash liner modifications, after conducting a series of tests. Let's hope state and federal environmental officials can get on the same page, and end the uncertainty.

Up

The North Dakota Senate has killed legislation that would have forbidden big game baiting bans. That's a good outcome, given the rise of chronic wasting disease in deer in the state. North Dakota Game and Fish Department staff say baiting congregates deer, and that contributes to the spread of disease. Some people question that, and supporters of the legislation said baiting is a way to keep youth interested in hunting and to allow the opportunity for people with physical limitations. Those are noble intentions, but weak arguments. Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, probably put it best when he said the bill shows a lack of trust and respect for Game and Fish staff. In his words: “We pay to hire the best staff with the best knowledge.”

Down

The city of Williston is reeling after four local students died in two separate vehicle crashes on the same night last week. The victims were ages 12, 13, 15 and 17. Two boys died in a pickup truck crash with a train, and two girls died when the vehicle in which they were riding crashed amid light snow and icy road conditions. The Williston Basin School District mobilized its crisis team, and the Police Department offered its resources. One thing about tragedies -- they tend to bring communities together. Williston Mayor Howard Klug said, "We will get through this together, because that's what Williston does. We are a strong community, and we band together to support each other, and that's what we're going to do."