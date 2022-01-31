Tribune editorial: Indicators show ND economy in positive direction

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

There are signs that North Dakota’s economy is moving in a positive direction despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taxable sales and purchases in the third quarter of 2021 were up 12.1% from the same three months the previous year. Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says he's optimistic the trend will continue, as the economy stabilizes from the impacts of the pandemic. Bank CEOs who took part in the monthly Rural Mainstreet survey, which covers rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states including North Dakota, largely said they're optimistic about the next six months. The survey’s confidence index rose from December. And a quarterly outlook from North Dakota State University also says the state's economy is showing signs of recovery and growth. The report says the outlook for Bismarck is positive, with wages expected to continue rising and the labor force forecast to grow.

Down

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's withdrawal from its role as a cooperating agency in the ongoing environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline is a curious move. Tribal leaders cite in part what they consider to be a lack of transparency surrounding the pipeline developer's oil spill emergency response plans. That might be a legitimate gripe, but the tribe has faced past accusations by developer Energy Transfer and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about being difficult to work with. The Corps is the agency doing the environmental study, and if the tribe removes itself from the process now, that might cause the back-and-forth criticism to resurface. The judge overseeing an ongoing tribal lawsuit over the pipeline refused to take sides four years ago, noting that the parties were engaging in "a lengthy dispute over who is refusing to talk to whom,” and that he didn't think inserting himself into that disagreement was "either permissible or wise.”

Up

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum recently had a 140-year-old portrait restored in time for Bismarck’s 150th anniversary. The oil portrait of Linda Slaughter, a prominent Bismarck woman and great-grandmother of Gov. Doug Burgum, was gifted to the museum in 1924. Slaughter was the first Bismarck postmistress, taught at the city’s first school and also served as superintendent of schools. Among her other roles, she was a member of the Ladies Historical Society, which later became the State Historical Society. The portrait was restored at the Midwest Art Conservation Center in Minneapolis.

Down

Deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 last week in North Dakota long-term care facilities. Christopher Larson, who lives in a nursing home in Mayville and leads the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force, called it "a grim moment during this COVID-19 pandemic." Deaths in the state's 217 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities make up almost half of North Dakota's pandemic toll. But there's a silver lining -- North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson says vaccines are slowing the pace of deaths in the elderly population. Federal data shows that 93% of long-term care residents in the state are considered fully vaccinated, among the highest rates in the country. And the booster rate for nursing home residents in North Dakota is the highest in the nation.

