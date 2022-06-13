Tribune editorial: Incubator could boost minority businesses

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A feasibility study aims to determine whether a business incubator is needed to support minority-owned businesses. The Native American Development Center in Bismarck is studying solutions to barriers faced by Native entrepreneurs. CEO Lorraine Davis said access to resources such as investment capital, professional networks, skilled employees and information technology is limited for Native American and minority-owned businesses. If the study identifies a need, the center plans to pursue a business incubator to support the Indigenous business community.

Down

North Dakota is continuing to see increases in coronavirus mutants that are highly transmissible. Three omicron subvariants -- BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 -- are driving up COVID-19 cases. State Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger says all three are more easily transmitted than the original BA.2 sublineage, and all three are more likely to escape antibodies from both previous infection and vaccination. Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have jumped past 1,000, and several counties in the state have moved into the medium or high transmission risk categories. Hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 also are increasing. Meanwhile, federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

Up

Cara Mund continues to impress. The Bismarck native and former Miss America graduated from Harvard Law School this spring. She says her latest accomplishment is the "launching pad for what I hope to accomplish next." She's already accomplished a lot. In 2018 she became North Dakota's first national crown winner. And she says her time as Miss America cemented her determination to pursue a legal education and her desire to be involved in public service. She was recognized at graduation for performing more than 1,000 hours of pro bono, or volunteer, legal work. And she graduated with cum laude distinction. She credits her North Dakota background as being the root of it all.

Down

The two blizzards that hit in April and the Easter Sunday snowstorm sandwiched between had a big impact on North Dakota’s commercial airports. The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission says a higher-than-normal flight cancellation rate cut into passenger traffic. Bismarck's flight cancellation rate for the month was 11%, Dickinson's and Williston's were 18%, and Minot's was 19%. The statewide cancellation rate was about 10%, when 1-3% is the norm for April. That’s not good for an industry still trying to rebound from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

