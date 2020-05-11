Tribune editorial: Increased deer hunting comes at good time

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The state Game and Fish Department will issue 69,050 deer hunting licenses this year, a 5% increase from last year. It’s good news for both hunters and the state. With COVID-19 likely affecting people’s travel plans for the foreseeable future, the increase in available licenses will offer more recreation opportunities locally. Deer hunting also contributes tens of millions of dollars to the state’s economy, a benefit that is needed now more than ever.
Down
The Lewis & Clark Riverboat will be docked this year for only the second time in its 30-year history. The coronavirus pandemic and the new reality of social distancing makes it impractical to operate this year. While the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation made the right decision to suspend operations until 2021, it will be sad to not see the popular riverboat on the Missouri River this summer. The pandemic, which shut down bars for 1 ½ months, also has hurt the charitable gambling revenue the organization relies on.
Up
Only six of 661 people who participated in the recent mass testing at the Bismarck Event Center tested positive for COVID-19. The positive rate of just under 1% was below the state average of 3.4%. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health attributed the low rate to measures city, county and local residents have taken. It shows that the public has taken health recommendations seriously to help stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Down
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports an increase in drivers speeding more than 10 mph. From March 15 to April 15, citations issued for speed in excess of 10 mph increased by 38% when compared to a three-year average of citations issued during the same time period. The Highway Patrol speculates that the reason for the increase may be weather-related or that drivers think it’s safer to speed with fewer cars on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, or that drivers think troopers won’t pull them over.
Up
Callie Stonecipher, a senior at Bismarck High School, was named Teen of the Year last week by MDU Resources Group and The Bismarck Tribune. Stonecipher, an honor student who excels in arts, athletics and academics, was selected out of 32 students recognized as Teen of the Week during the 2019-2020 academic year. Stonecipher, who received a $5,000 scholarship from MDU Resources, plans to study animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!