Tribune editorial: Increased deer hunting comes at good time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The state Game and Fish Department will issue 69,050 deer hunting licenses this year, a 5% increase from last year. It’s good news for both hunters and the state. With COVID-19 likely affecting people’s travel plans for the foreseeable future, the increase in available licenses will offer more recreation opportunities locally. Deer hunting also contributes tens of millions of dollars to the state’s economy, a benefit that is needed now more than ever.

Down

The Lewis & Clark Riverboat will be docked this year for only the second time in its 30-year history. The coronavirus pandemic and the new reality of social distancing makes it impractical to operate this year. While the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation made the right decision to suspend operations until 2021, it will be sad to not see the popular riverboat on the Missouri River this summer. The pandemic, which shut down bars for 1 ½ months, also has hurt the charitable gambling revenue the organization relies on.

Up