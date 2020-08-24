Tribune editorial: In-person voting is a good option

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
It appears residents of all North Dakota counties will have an in-person voting option for the upcoming general election. The June primary was conducted entirely by mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. But North Dakota County Auditors Association Executive Director Donnell Preskey Hushka says all North Dakota counties aim to have in-person voting in November. Hushka says county auditors have more time to plan for the upcoming election, and more personal protective equipment also is available now for election workers and voters. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says his staff has been holding weekly meetings with county officials to discuss the upcoming election, and that it's his understanding that all counties will have in-person voting. That's a good thing, given the turmoil in the U.S. Postal Service.
Down
State officials are providing shaky reasons for not disclosing the number of people hospitalized in Bismarck with COVID-19. The state Department of Health releases the statewide COVID-19 hospitalization number daily. But it has refused to release the citywide total for Bismarck to the Tribune, citing state law that shields disease control records from public disclosure. State officials haven’t explained why a citywide number is considered a disease control record but a statewide number isn’t. When Gov. Doug Burgum was asked to address the discrepancy during one of his regular public coronavirus briefings, he said releasing data for smaller-population areas runs the risk of improperly releasing people’s personal medical information. The disease control record law isn’t about personal privacy. And the U.S. Census Bureau says there are about 133,000 people in the Bismarck metro area. It’s hard to categorize that as a smaller population.
Up
The revisions that city commissioners made to Mandan's fireworks ordinance make a lot of sense. Not everyone has the Fourth of July holiday period off from work, and no matter how patriotic you are, fireworks can be a nuisance if you’re trying to get some sleep. The new ordinance limits fireworks to just two days rather than three. And it eliminates the early hours of July 5 as a legal time for fireworks. That might be hard to enforce. But hopefully, holiday revelers will observe the midnight cutoff.
Down
The shenanigans pulled by U.S. Bureau of Land Management Acting Director William Perry Pendley to hang onto his job are shameful. The White House has withdrawn his nomination to lead the agency that oversees energy development, grazing and recreation on public lands in the West. But The Associated Press reported this week that Pendley remains in charge because back in May, he made his own position -- deputy director -- the bureau's top post while the director's office is vacant. That means the job defaults to him anyway. Montana’s governor has sued over the matter. Let’s hope he succeeds.
Up
The Medora Musical has persevered through the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed for about a month, and show capacity is only about half due to COVID-19 measures. But it didn't shut down, and businessman and former Medora Mayor Doug Ellison says that was important to the survival of the tourist town this summer. The musical has always been a source of pride for North Dakota, and it’s doubly so this year -- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation spokesman Justin Fisk said “The Medora Musical’s one of the only theater operations in the country that’s open … and that’s something to be proud of.”
