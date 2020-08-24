Tribune editorial: In-person voting is a good option

Up

The revisions that city commissioners made to Mandan's fireworks ordinance make a lot of sense. Not everyone has the Fourth of July holiday period off from work, and no matter how patriotic you are, fireworks can be a nuisance if you’re trying to get some sleep. The new ordinance limits fireworks to just two days rather than three. And it eliminates the early hours of July 5 as a legal time for fireworks. That might be hard to enforce. But hopefully, holiday revelers will observe the midnight cutoff.

Down

The shenanigans pulled by U.S. Bureau of Land Management Acting Director William Perry Pendley to hang onto his job are shameful. The White House has withdrawn his nomination to lead the agency that oversees energy development, grazing and recreation on public lands in the West. But The Associated Press reported this week that Pendley remains in charge because back in May, he made his own position -- deputy director -- the bureau's top post while the director's office is vacant. That means the job defaults to him anyway. Montana’s governor has sued over the matter. Let’s hope he succeeds.

Up

The Medora Musical has persevered through the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed for about a month, and show capacity is only about half due to COVID-19 measures. But it didn't shut down, and businessman and former Medora Mayor Doug Ellison says that was important to the survival of the tourist town this summer. The musical has always been a source of pride for North Dakota, and it’s doubly so this year -- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation spokesman Justin Fisk said “The Medora Musical’s one of the only theater operations in the country that’s open … and that’s something to be proud of.”

