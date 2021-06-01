Tribune editorial: Improvements for state parks good investment

Up

The North Dakota Legislature budgeted $7.9 million for deferred maintenance and capital projects for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. The funding, which comes from federal CARES Act coronavirus aid, is needed to keep up with a backlog of repairs at state parks. The department has $74 million in deferred maintenance to roads, shorelines and buildings. North Dakota state parks have 130 miles of roadway, 331 buildings and more than 1,300 campsites. With a record 1.3 million visitors to state parks last year, maintaining those facilities warrants continued investment.

Down

The North Dakota Health Department’s phone call campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 does not appear to have had any significant results. Out of more than 1,650 calls, more than two-thirds of calls were not answered, completed or returned. Five people asked for help to set up a vaccine appointment. State Sens. Jessica Bell and Nicole Poolman, both Republicans, sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi last week with concerns about protecting patient privacy and asking how the state gets information to make the calls. The Health Department needs to be more transparent about its vaccine registry in order to build trust with the public. Health providers should do a better job telling the public if their vaccination records are reported to the state and why it’s done.