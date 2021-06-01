Tribune editorial: Improvements for state parks good investment

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The North Dakota Legislature budgeted $7.9 million for deferred maintenance and capital projects for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. The funding, which comes from federal CARES Act coronavirus aid, is needed to keep up with a backlog of repairs at state parks. The department has $74 million in deferred maintenance to roads, shorelines and buildings. North Dakota state parks have 130 miles of roadway, 331 buildings and more than 1,300 campsites. With a record 1.3 million visitors to state parks last year, maintaining those facilities warrants continued investment.
Down
The North Dakota Health Department’s phone call campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 does not appear to have had any significant results. Out of more than 1,650 calls, more than two-thirds of calls were not answered, completed or returned. Five people asked for help to set up a vaccine appointment. State Sens. Jessica Bell and Nicole Poolman, both Republicans, sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi last week with concerns about protecting patient privacy and asking how the state gets information to make the calls. The Health Department needs to be more transparent about its vaccine registry in order to build trust with the public. Health providers should do a better job telling the public if their vaccination records are reported to the state and why it’s done.
Up
The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck is working to open a new penguin exhibit while partnering with the Saving Animals from Extinction group to help save vulnerable species. A facility is under construction that will house eight male African penguins. The exhibit has been highly requested by visitors and is expected to open before the next school year starts. The Zoo 2020 capital campaign has raised $1.4 million so far. With additional fundraising, the facility also will house red pandas and meerkats. Other goals include renovating the concession stand, admissions area and gift shop and building a new black bear exhibit.
Down
Gambling addiction has increased in North Dakota, with about 25 people seeking help each week through the program Gamblers Choice, according to addiction counselor Lisa Vig. She told The Associated Press that electronic pull tabs have contributed to an uptick in problem gambling. It’s a good step that the North Dakota Legislature will now require e-pull tabs and other charitable gambling to contribute $40,000 each year to gambling treatment programs. Vig had advocated to lawmakers that charitable gambling contribute $320,000 a year, the same as the state lottery. If e-pull tabs continue to grow, that amount may need to be revisited in the next legislative session.