Tribune editorial: Improvement needed with state's COVID-19 transparency

The committee did provide to the Tribune minutes from its first three meetings. It appears the group is on track to follow the law. However, McDonald reminded them that various subcommittees of the Vaccination Planning Committee also are subject to open meetings law. Notices have not yet been published for the subcommittees. This should be corrected immediately, and meeting minutes should be posted to the department’s website.

Meanwhile, a Forum News Service story pointed out last week that the state’s COVID-19 dashboard contains misleading information about hospital capacity. The state reports a total of licensed hospital and ICU beds but does not report how many of those beds are actually staffed, significantly overstating the available capacity. One day last week the state’s dashboard showed 152 available ICU beds, but Forum News Service reported only 22 of those were staffed, according to numbers provided by the health department. In addition, the state has reported only statewide capacity, not community-specific information.

Gov. Doug Burgum committed on Thursday to update the COVID-19 dashboard to include daily bed capacity information for at least the larger hospitals and clarify the difference between licensed beds and beds that are staffed.