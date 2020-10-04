Tribune editorial: Improvement needed with state's COVID-19 transparency

It’s disappointing that a group as important as the COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Committee failed to comply with the state’s open meetings law.
The North Dakota Department of Health committee that is discussing how to distribute a future coronavirus vaccine held three meetings in September without telling the public.
The group issued its first meeting notice last week, but only after North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald pressed the head of the health department about the lack of public notice.
McDonald contends the group violated state law by not publishing notices of its meetings, though he does not believe it was intentional.
The unprecedented pace of work the health department is dealing with amid the pandemic no doubt played a role, as did the turnover in the chief health officer’s position. However, the health department already complies with state law on dozens of other committees and should be familiar with open meeting requirements. The agency also has access to the state attorney general’s office if clarifications are needed.
The lack of public notice gives the appearance that this important group is meeting in secret or has something to hide. That appearance was not helped by the comment at the start of Wednesday’s meeting by Committee Facilitator Molly Howell, who cautioned participants that the public and media might be listening in. Would the group’s discussion have been different if the public wasn’t listening?
The committee did provide to the Tribune minutes from its first three meetings. It appears the group is on track to follow the law. However, McDonald reminded them that various subcommittees of the Vaccination Planning Committee also are subject to open meetings law. Notices have not yet been published for the subcommittees. This should be corrected immediately, and meeting minutes should be posted to the department’s website.
Meanwhile, a Forum News Service story pointed out last week that the state’s COVID-19 dashboard contains misleading information about hospital capacity. The state reports a total of licensed hospital and ICU beds but does not report how many of those beds are actually staffed, significantly overstating the available capacity. One day last week the state’s dashboard showed 152 available ICU beds, but Forum News Service reported only 22 of those were staffed, according to numbers provided by the health department. In addition, the state has reported only statewide capacity, not community-specific information.
Gov. Doug Burgum committed on Thursday to update the COVID-19 dashboard to include daily bed capacity information for at least the larger hospitals and clarify the difference between licensed beds and beds that are staffed.
Accurate information about hospital capacity also is something members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force have been asking for, with some saying there is a “disconnect” between the state’s dashboard and what local hospitals are experiencing.
The state should quickly work to provide meaningful information to the public on hospital capacity. Perhaps some of the $1.6 million being spent on a mask campaign should be redirected toward improving transparency and communication with the public.
